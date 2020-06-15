HELENA -- Head Volleyball Coach Moe Boyle announced the signing of Saint's 2020 recruiting class last Friday.
Boyle dipped into Montana, Minnesota, Oregon and California to put together another strong class. She signed Lauren Sehenuk, Julia Carr, Rylie Thompson and Abbie Peterson.
"We're really excited about this class coming in for 2020," Boyle said. "I think they're going to add depth to our group. We needed depth and to fill some positions we needed through graduation from last spring. From Minnesota, to Oregon, to down in LA and one in Montana, I think these girls are going to fill roles."
Sehenuk, a 6-foot middle blocker out of Hermosa Beach, California, comes to the Saints after a stellar career at Mira Costa High. She competed against some of the top talent in California, including many NCAA Division I prospects. She hopes to become an elementary school teacher.
"I chose Carroll College because the beautiful campus is somewhere I could find myself feeling like I'm at home," Sehenuk said. "They have a close knit community where I could see myself making amazing friends. I was also intrigued by all the wonderful things I have heard about the volleyball team."
Sehenuk also swam for her high school. She held a 3.2 cumulative GPA in high school.
Carr, a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist out of Portland, Oregon, comes to the Saints after a standout career at Central Catholic High. She became a 6A first team all-state choice, the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year, and second team all-tournament at the state championship.
"I chose Carroll because of its close-knit and supportive community, its academic opportunities and its unique setting," Carr said. "I was also attracted to the reputation of the volleyball program and Coach Moe's approach to the game."
Carr also competed in track and field, soccer and basketball for the Rams. She held a cumulative GPA of 4.02 in high school.
Thompson, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Belgrade, Montana, joins the Fighting Saints after prepping at Manhattan Christian High. Thompson is also a multi-sport athlete, having competed in basketball, track, soccer and ski racing. Thompson earned two all-conference honors in track and earned a 3.5 GPA in high school.
"I chose to come to Carroll because of the community and their engineering program." Thompson said. "When I visited Carroll it felt like I belonged there and everyone was really nice."
Peterson transfers to Carroll from Anoka Ramsey Community College. She prepped at Princeton High in Princeton, Minnesota. The 6-foot middle hitter is an all-conference volleyball player while also being selected all-conference twice in track and field and once in softball.
"I chose Carroll because I was drawn to its amazing and one of a kind Anthrozoology program," Peterson said. "I had never heard of it before so once I learned of it, I knew it was the long long major I had been longing for."
