KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since Jan. 4, 2006, Carroll’s women’s basketball team is ranked No. 4 or higher in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
The Saints were tied with Campbellsville (Ky.) for fourth in Wednesday’s preseason poll.
Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, after runs into the NAIA National Tournament last season, begin the 2022-23 campaign ranked No. 23 and No. 25.
Carroll graduated All-Americans Dani Wagner and Christine Denny, but returned three starters off its Round of 16 team from a year ago.
Sienna Swannack was tabbed preseason All-Conference, while senior Jamie Pickens, along with Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald, was selected Frontier Conference Preseason Player of the Year.
The Saints also got back point guard Kamden Hilborn, and added University of Montana transfer Kyndall Keller.
Western returns a core of players from its Round of 64 squad.
Fitzgerald (18 PPG) is back, and so is Shainy Mack (9.2 PPG), Mesa King (6.6 PPG) and Lilly Gopher (6.5 PPG).
Western’s No. 23 ranking is its highest since Dec. 15, 2021 (No. 21).
Rocky’s women’s team was, perhaps, the biggest surprise of the 2021-22 season.
The Battlin’ Bears won a program best 29 games and notched their first three NAIA National Tournament victories, advancing deeper in the playoffs (Round of 8) than any other Frontier program.
That was on the heels of a 1-11 campaign.
All-American N’Dea Flye, who paced the team in points (20.6), rebounds (9.7) and assists (3.8) per game graduated, leaving a void of production to fill.
Three starters do return for Rocky in Kloie Thatcher (13.7 PPG), Mackenzie Dethman (6.9 PPG) and Gracee Lekvold (4.3 PPG), as well as role player Dominique Stephens (5.3 PPG).
Rocky also brought in transfers Ky Buell (Western Colorado), Tynesha Parnell (Portland CC) and Morgan Baird (Portland State) to complement those returners.
Carroll is scheduled to face five teams ranked in the preseason top-25 during its non-conference slate.
Defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More (Ky.) visits the PE Center on Nov. 4. The Saints face No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 7 Marian (Ind.) on back-to-back days in mid-November before visiting No. 22 Lewis-Clark State on Dec. 9. Then, it’s a matchup with preseason No. 6 Southeastern in Lakeland, Florida, on Dec. 20.
Western plays two preseason team top-25 teams this season in No. 19 Vanguard (Dec. 20 at the Cactus Classic) and No. 21 Rust College (Dec. 21 at the Cactus Classic).
Rocky is scheduled to face LC State twice (Nov. 4 and 5), as well as Vanguard (Nov. 12 in Costa Mesa, California) and Rust (Dec. 22 in Phoenix).
