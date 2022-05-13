WHITEFISH — Carroll College is the winner of the 2021-2022 Frontier Conference Bandy Memorial All-Sports trophy, according to conference commissioner Kent Paulson. This is Carroll’s 16th Bandy Award, the most by any school.
For the 2021-22 season, Carroll finished first with 127.5 points followed by Rocky Mountain College with 118.5 points and Montana Tech with 114.5 points.
“It is an honor for Carroll to win this Frontier Conference Award and I am very proud of all of the Carroll athletic teams,” Athletic Director Charlie Gross said in a Carroll media release. “Credit goes to our student-athletes and coaches who have committed to model excellence in all that they do and strive to have no equal.”
The University of Providence was fourth with 82.5 points followed by Montana Western with 73 points, MSU-Northern with 59 points, College of Idaho with 13 points, Eastern Oregon with 7 and Southern Oregon with 6.
Rocky has won eight Bandy Awards followed by Montana Western with six. Montana Tech and former league member Lewis-Clark State have four each and MSU-Northern has won two.
In the 2021-22 season, Carroll claimed regular season conference titles in men and women’s cross country, men’s outdoor track and a shared men’s basketball title with Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain College won regular season championships in men's and women’s golf.
Rocky and the University of Providence shared the regular season championship in women's basketball.
Montana Western shared the conference football title with College of Idaho and Rocky. In addition to their men’s basketball title, Montana Tech also won the women’s outdoor track regular season title. Providence won the women’s regular season volleyball championship.
The Bandy Award is presented each year to the conference school that has accumulated the most points based on its regular season league finish in football, men and women's basketball, men and women's cross country, women's volleyball, men and women's golf, and men and women’s outdoor track.
The conference regular season champion receives 17 points and the points decrease for each place after first with 12 points for second, 10 points for third, nine points for fourth, eight points for fifth, seven points for sixth, six points for seventh and three points for eighth.
If there is a tie in the regular season standings, the points for the place finishing are added together and divided by the number of teams that tied. An example would be if two teams tied for first they would each receive 14.5 points (17 + 12 divided by 2 = 14.5) while the next place finisher would be awarded the third place points.
The conference features five members in all sports: Carroll College, Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech, Montana Western (except golf) and Rocky Mountain College. The University of Providence participates in all sports except football.
College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University are conference members in football only.
The Bandy Award was first presented after the 1982-83 season with Western Montana College (now Montana Western) winning the award.
The all-sports trophy is named in honor of the first commissioner of the Frontier Conference, George Bandy, his wife Cheryl Ann and their 8-year-old son Michael, whom they had adopted two weeks earlier. The family died tragically in a boating accident in the summer of 1982 when their 14-foot sailboat overturned in high winds on Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena.
