The Carroll men's basketball team made the clutch plays down the stretch and beat Montana State-Northern 70-64 on Sunday. The Saints advanced their win streak to eight games and moved to 13-5 on the season and 10-4 in Frontier Conference contests.
Northern falls to 6-7 overall and 5-7 in league games with its second-straight loss.
“It was a good team win,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “I thought our depth was awesome for playing a back-to-back game. We had a lot of guys that played a lot of big minutes (Saturday), and so having some depth was instrumental in getting the win today.”
Despite holding a 33-32 edge at halftime and leading for much of the second half, Carroll could never seem to put Northern away. Until the waning minutes, the Lights nearly matched Carroll shot-for-shot, never allowing the Saints to get more than a possession or two out in front.
Their 14 offensive rebounds aided them in that fight, but ultimately it was the Lights’ 11 turnovers that helped Carroll finish off the weekend with back-to-back victories.
With three minutes left in Sunday’s game, Carroll executed an out-of-bounds play that saw junior Shamrock Campbell knock down a 2-point jumper. After a Northern turnover, and the Saints were scoring again, this time on a bucket by sophomore Jonny Hillman. All told, Carroll scored 17 points off Northern’s turnovers and out-paced them 42-34 in the paint.
“We called a timeout, there was five seconds and we drew up a little curl play for Shamrock,” Paulson said. “He loves that little mid-range jump shot. I knew who I was going to go with, and he drilled it. We kind of kept pressing [Northern] at the end trying to put pressure on them, not let them get comfortable...It definitely bothered them.”
That miniature 4-0 run put Carroll up six points and forced the Lights to descend into desperation mode with time winding down. Even with Northern’s attempts at a comeback late, the Saints knocked down their free throws, finishing 14-for-19 from the charity stripe to seal the victory.
For the second game in a row, junior Jovan Sljivancanin missed a double-double by a single rebound, finishing with 22 points and nine boards to pace Carroll. His 10-for-18 effort from the field helped the Saints shoot 47.4 percent on the evening.
Campbell and Hillman joined Sljivancanin in double digits with 17 and 11 points, respectively, but it was the efforts of freshman Murat Guzelocak that kept Carroll out in front.
Guzelocak, who assumed a bigger role on Sunday due to Brendan Temple’s foul trouble, pulled down five rebounds and dished out two assists to go along with his four points.
“He was great,” Paulson said of Guzelocak. “He gave us another big body in there. Murat came in and did some great stuff.”
Three of those rebounds were of the offensive variety as his 19 minutes of game action represented a career-high for the freshman.
Defensively, Carroll struggled to keep seniors David Harris and Mascio McCadney under wraps. McCadney tied junior Jomel Boyd with a team-high 16 points, while Harris added 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting.
Both Boyd and McCadney pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace the Lights and finished with nine and seven boards, respectively.
“They were hitting the glass hard...Boyd was getting the ball in the middle off of pick-and-rolls and then he was shooting it or passing it,” Paulson said. “When the shot went up, they had other guys crashing. They were getting good boards, especially in the first half. We did a better job limiting them on the offensive glass at the end of the game there.”
The Lights shot 48.3 percent in the second half to keep the game close, but Carroll shot 14 more free throws than Northern in the final 20 minutes of action, making 12 more than the visiting team.
With back-to-back wins this weekend, Carroll keeps pace with Providence at the top of the Frontier standings with two games against the Argonauts scheduled for next weekend.
Tip off for those games from the PE Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“We need to get rested up and start moving on them,” Paulson said in regards to Providence. “It’ll be a quick turnaround again, but we’re ready for it.”
Northern will be back in action on Wednesday against Providence in Havre. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m.
