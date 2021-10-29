HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season. The Saints dropped their season-opener last week to a top-5 team in Southeastern, and overcame deficits as big as 18 points to get to within seven.
It was a tough test right out of the gate for Carroll, a team that once again has conference championship aspirations, and the Saints had some rust to knock off. Carroll shot 38.1 percent from the field against a solid 2-3 zone from Southeastern and turned the ball over 18 times, even though the Saints forced 15 Fire turnovers.
“We’ve gotta play more physical. We have to be more aggressive against zones,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We have to take care of the basketball, I thought that was a big key in the Southeastern game...Really focusing on ball possession and getting quality opportunities. We want to play fast, but if that’s not working for us, then we want to settle in and run an offense. I didn’t think we made that switch quick enough in the Southeastern game. [Saturday] we’ve gotta do a better job of ball possession and valuing every possession.”
Viterbo University is next up on Carroll’s schedule, and the Saints will play a game for the first time this season as the No. 7 women’s basketball program in the NAIA. Viterbo is fresh off an 83-60 loss to Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, giving Carroll some recent film on a team that finished last year 9-7.
“They play extremely hard from what we saw [Thursday] night at Rocky,” Sayers said. “They don’t quit, they just keep coming at you. It took quite a while for Rocky to pull away in that game. I thought that Viterbo played extremely aggressively. I thought they transited hard, I thought they rebounded really well. They just fly around. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of heart. We’re going to have to come out from the start and match their energy level.”
Viterbo returned two starters from last year’s team. Leading-scorer Kacie Gross and Kaitlyn Kennedy averaged better than 18 combined points per game last season. Gross shot nearly 50 percent from the field, while Kennedy notched 14 steals.
The V-Hawks lost starters Madison Lindauer, Allie Wojtysiak and Ambree Schlosser, but replaced them, at least during the Rocky Mountain game, with a trio of returners. Brook Becker scored a team-high 15 points in the season-opener, and Sophie Leinfelder joined her in double-digits with 12. Calette Lockington added four points.
Carroll is preparing to see man-to-man, and perhaps some zone defense, from Viterbo this weekend. The V-Hawks have a 6-foot-1 starter in Kennedy, but are not as deep as Carroll in the height department.
“We see that a lot when we’re in the preseason, or even in conference. You look at a team like [Montana] Western that doesn’t have a ton of size, but they make up for it with their speed and athleticism and their willingness to just fly around and make plays,” Sayers said. “What we can’t do is just get stagnant and focus on pounding the ball in the paint. We need to get the ball moving. We need people cutting and moving and getting the ball to the second and third side, and I think good things will happen.”
Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for one of Viterbo’s players. Gross — a senior — graduated from Helena Capital High School and was a three-year letter winner for the Bruins basketball and softball teams. She is also the daughter of Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross.
“That’s kinda neat for us to be able to get her back here, get [her] back home, to play in front of a lot of her friends and family,” Sayers said.
Tip off from the PE Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
