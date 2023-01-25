HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s team held serve, while Carroll’s women’s team represented the Frontier Conference’s biggest mover with a seven-spot jump in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

Carroll went 4-0 over the last two weeks, beating then-No. 12-ranked Montana Western in Dillon, to improve to No. 11 in the country.

