HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s team held serve, while Carroll’s women’s team represented the Frontier Conference’s biggest mover with a seven-spot jump in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
Carroll went 4-0 over the last two weeks, beating then-No. 12-ranked Montana Western in Dillon, to improve to No. 11 in the country.
Carroll is 16-5 overall, with all five losses coming against teams currently ranked inside the top-25.
The Orediggers were brought back to the pack following an 84-77 road loss to Carroll.
Tech is 18-3 overall after getting off to its best 20-game start in program history and stayed put at No. 12 in the NAIA.
The Orediggers play Providence in Butte on Thursday for sole possession of first place in the league standings. Carroll’s women’s team does the same against Rocky Mountain College in Helena.
Montana Western’s women’s team slid back three spots to No. 15 after a 3-1 two-week stretch. The Bulldogs went 1-1 against top-25 competition in that time span, beating Rocky (82-58) and falling to Carroll (72-60).
The Battlin’ Bears women fell two spots to No. 22. Rocky has won three straight following a loss to Western on Jan. 12.
Rocky is 15-5 overall and tied with Carroll atop the Frontier standings at 7-1.
Wednesday’s poll ensured Thursday’s matchup between the Carroll women and Rocky will be a top-25 battle.
Western’s women play MSU-Northern in Havre on Thursday.
