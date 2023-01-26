HELENA — Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers emerged from her team’s post game locker room with a smile on her face and drenched in water, the pieces of paper in her hand and her hair noticeably soaked.

The No. 11-ranked Saints were mere moments removed from beating No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 65-47, breaking a tie atop the Frontier Conference standings and sending Carroll into sole possession of first place at 8-1.

No. 11-ranked Carroll beat No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 65-47 on Thursday night, limiting the Battlin' Bears to a season-low (tied) amount of points. Carroll turned Rocky over 17 times, notching 11 steals in the victory.
Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, recorded five steals and dished out two assists in the Saints' 65-47 loss to No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Thursday night.
Rocky Mountain College's Ky Buell paced the Battlin' Bears with 12 points in a 65-47 loss to Carroll on Thursday night.
Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a game-high 27 points, on 11-for-22 shooting, in the Saints' 80-74 win over Rocky Mountain College on Thursday night. Cook hit the game-clinching shot, a 15-footer with under 30 seconds to play, in the victory.
Rocky Mountain College's Beau Santistevan scored a team-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Battlin' Bears' 80-74 loss to Carroll on Thursday night.

Carroll beat Rocky Mountain College 80-74 on Thursday night inside the PE Center behind Andrew Cook's 27 points and Jonny Hillman's 22. Cook hit the game-clinching shot with 26.5 seconds left to lift Carroll to its third straight win.
