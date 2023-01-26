HELENA — Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers emerged from her team’s post game locker room with a smile on her face and drenched in water, the pieces of paper in her hand and her hair noticeably soaked.
The No. 11-ranked Saints were mere moments removed from beating No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 65-47, breaking a tie atop the Frontier Conference standings and sending Carroll into sole possession of first place at 8-1.
“It was fun,” Sayers said of the post game celebration, smiling. “It was a little wet. I know the girls understand that this is one of a lot of games we have left to play, but they also understand how hard they’ve worked for this and how much it meant.”
Rocky never led on Thursday night, and after shooting 15.8 percent (3-for-19) from the field in the first half, were doubled up at halftime.
The win represents Carroll’s fifth-straight and evens the season series at 1-1.
“From top to bottom, these guys are bought in,” Sayers said of her team. “Our redshirts did a great job preparing us all week [in practice].”
“The kids are extremely coachable, they want to win and they believe in each other and they believe in their coaches. They’re doing what they know they’re capable of.”
Jamie Pickens scored eight of Carroll’s first 13 points and matched a season-high with 24 points.
She anchored Carroll’s defensive effort, notching a game-high five steals, while completing the double-double with 10 rebounds.
“Jamie played great,” Sayers said. “She’s playing with a ton of confidence, she’s playing with a ton of poise. They’re being super physical with her – they’re doubling her.”
“She’s just fighting through. I think her maturity and her experience on the floor has been key for us. The players around her understand that we have to play through her. When we start doing that, we’re really good.”
Pickens made two more field goals (five) than Rocky’s entire roster (five) in the first half.
In what was billed as a defensive battle, the Battlin’ Bears struggled the most, not scoring their first points of the second quarter until the 3:44 mark and totaling just four all stanza.
Rocky’s 1-for-10 start from the field improved in the second half with the Battlin’ Bears shooting north of 50 percent in the third and fourth quarters. Still, Carroll forced 17 turnovers, turning them into 17 points, and held Rocky to 47 points, tying a season-low for the Battlin’ Bears.
“I thought [Carroll’s] physicality bothered us a little bit,” Rocky head coach Wes Keller said. “We didn’t respond, we didn’t make shots and we turned the ball over too much.”
“We missed shots early and we let that affect our defense. I thought our defense was fine in the first half, but offensively we just couldn’t get a rhythm.”
Ky Buell paced Rocky with 12 points, while Kloie Thatcher – who scored 22 points in Rocky’s 58-51 win over Carroll earlier this month – was held to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Sienna Swannack scored 10 points for Carroll, adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kamden Hilborn dished out eight assists and Maddie Geritz and Genesis Wilkinson each scored eight points in the win.
Carroll’s one-game advantage in the league standings over Rocky and Montana Western comes with six regular-season games to go.
“I thought tonight [the players] showed that they’re a team to be reckoned with in this league, and hopefully all of the NAIA, when they play with the effort they played with tonight,” Sayers said.
Carroll men win third straight
Andrew Cook scored 20 points for the first time in his collegiate career on Dec. 2, 2021, against MSU-Northern as a true freshman.
Post game, when asked if that’s what fans could expect from him in a Carroll uniform, Cook replied simply, “and more.”
Thursday night, Cook scored 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game, pouring 27 points into the Saints’ 80-74 win over Rocky.
Cook, the NAIA’s reigning National Player of the Week, supplied the game-clinching bucket, knocking down a 15-footer to extend Carroll’s advantage to four points with 26.5 seconds remaining.
“He showed up tonight for us, again…He’s shown some great leadership and he’s really defending for us,” Kurt Paulson said of Cook. “He’s playing at a really high level for a sophomore. We need it.”
Rocky’s Beau Santistevan countered with a team-high 24 points, completing the double-double with 10 rebounds.
It was a Santistevan 3-pointer, paired with a triple from Maxim Stephens, that erased a six-point halftime deficit just 53 seconds into the second half.
“The last two games he’s really stepping up like a senior should…Beau really played well,” Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. “He got in a rhythm and was able to knock shots down.”
“You always love it when a guy who works as hard as that kid does has a good night. I know Beau and his biggest frustration is that his team didn’t win.”
Cook and Carroll senior Jonny Hillman, playing for the first time since Jan. 5 because of a hurt knee, pushed the Saints’ lead back to six points at the nine-minute mark.
Cook added two more field goals, capping a 9-0 Carroll run and giving the Saints a 10-point edge, before his three-point play with under four minutes to go stretched the Saints’ lead back to six.
“I’ve been super confident lately,” Cook said. “What helps with that is how encouraging all of my teammates are. They all let me play how I know to play and it’s been working out good.”
“I feel like I’ve been in the zone the past three games.”
Since the calendar flipped to January (seven games), Cook is averaging 21.1 points per game. His outburst Thursday night improved his season average to 18.6, moving him ahead of Montana Tech’s Caleb Bellach for the conference lead.
“Andrew has one of the biggest work ethics I’ve seen out of a college player, especially at the NAIA level,” Hillman said. “He’s in the gym every single day. This is really his passion and it shows right now.”
“[Andrew] is in here shooting on the [machine] at 8:30 in the morning when I come to work,” Paulson said. “Everything you’re seeing in the game is the fruits of that labor.”
Kael Robinson added 13 points and three rebounds for Rocky, while Jesse Owens totaled nine points and seven assists. Stephens chipped in eight, five rebounds and three assists.
Rocky has now lost six straight games, two coming by the hands of Carroll, and falls to 2-7 in league play.
“There’s a lot of season left and I think we saw some more positives again tonight on the road, the light just wasn’t quite there at the end,” Dreikosen said. “I do know and believe that we’ll get there.”
Carroll, on the other hand, has now won three straight. After beginning conference play 2-4, the Saints are 5-4, one game behind Providence for second in the league standings and two behind league-leader Tech.
“We had to learn how to handle failure and now we’re learning now to handle success,” Cook said. “Each guy on the team is doing their part.”
Hillman finished with 22 points, on 7-for-10 shooting, and added four rebounds and two assists. Gui Pedra contributed 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Brayden Koch chipped in seven.
For the fourth-straight game, Cook shot 50 percent or better from the field, finishing his sterling performance 11-for-22.
In those games, Cook is shooting 56.5 percent and averaging 25.5 points per game. Thursday was also Cook’s third straight game with three or more assists, adding those to his six rebounds.
So, is this the “and more” Cook spoke of last year?
“Absolutely.”
“God has given me lots of gifts in my life and I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity that I get,” Cook said. “I put the time in, too, which leads to the confidence on the court.”
