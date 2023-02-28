Frontier Conference

Carroll College wins the Frontier Conference Championship, defeating Montana Western 53-47 Tuesday night in Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS — Carroll has been, by sheer number of trophies won, the class of the Frontier Conference over the last six seasons.

The Saints added another trophy to their case Tuesday night, beating the Bulldogs 53-47 in the Frontier Tournament Championship.

Carroll's Sienna Swannack drives past Montana Western's Joelnell Momberg during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Carroll's Jamie Pickens sinks a layup past Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald slides past Carroll's Maddie Geritz for a layup during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
