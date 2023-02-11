HELENA — Big-time players make big plays in big moments.
In the biggest game of Carroll’s season thus far, Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens teamed up to make, not one, but two huge plays down the stretch in the Saints’ 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
The win, Carroll’s 10th in a row, clinched an outright Frontier Conference regular-season championship, the Saints’ fourth in the last six seasons and third in the last four campaigns.
Carroll will also be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Frontier Conference Tournament and earn a first-round bye.
“The only thing [Kamden and Jamie] have done in their careers together is win,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They did it in high school and they’re doing it here together. They just know how to make plays, they know how to win games.”
Leading Rocky by three with about a minute left, Hilborn made a dime of an entry pass to Pickens for a lay up. The Battlin’ Bears answered with a 3-pointer, but with under 20 seconds on the game clock and single digits on the shot clock, Carroll needed a bucket to seal the game.
From the wing, Hilborn lobbed the basketball over three Rocky defenders, finding Pickens, who had sealed her defender near the back-side block.
Pickens gathered the over-the-shoulder pass like a wide receiver catching a touchdown, and calmly turned to make the lay up.
The bucket, which stretched the Saints’ lead to four points with 10 seconds to play, sent the Carroll faithful into a frenzy.
“That wasn’t by design,” Sayers said. “That was those two making a play at the end of the game to win a game. They’ve done that a lot.”
As Rocky called a timeout, all Hilborn could do was smile at Pickens, give a little shrug and high-five her buddy knowing a victory was within reach.
“I feel like I didn’t have a lot of options, but if I was gonna go somewhere with the ball, it was probably to Jamie,” Hilborn said. “Just trying to get her in a position to score. She was on a roll tonight and she’s been on a roll for us.”
“Just kinda threw it up there and she read it right. I’m lucky she has good hands.”
“We have unstoppable chemistry, so I knew she was gonna throw it and I kinda prepared myself for it,” Pickens said. “I don’t know, it was pretty lucky. Just turned around and shot it.”
Pickens totaled a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Hilborn, who played the final 5:47 with four fouls, dished out seven assists, grabbed six rebounds and scored eight points to accompany four steals on Saturday.
The Battlin’ Bears, who are now locked into the league tournament’s No. 3 seed, led Carroll by two points at halftime and by the same margin entering the fourth quarter.
Nine times the lead changed hands on Saturday, with neither team building a lead larger than seven points.
Rocky last led 49-48 at the four-minute mark courtesy of a Ky Buell 3-pointer.
Hilborn took a rebound coast-to-coast for a lay up soon thereafter and the Saints never looked back.
“Give [Carroll] credit, they made plays down the stretch and we were careless with the ball,” Rocky head coach Wes Keller said. “I thought our team played extremely hard and competed.”
“It was a physical game and it could’ve gone either way. They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Buell scored a team-high 17 points for Rocky on the back of five made 3-pointers. Gracee Lekvold joined her in double figures with 12 points, while Kloie Thatcher added nine points and seven rebounds.
“I honestly felt like we controlled the game the majority [of time],” Keller said. “They took control in the final two or three minutes.”
“I was proud of our kids’ effort. They played their hearts out, but you really gotta execute in crunch time and they did and we didn’t.”
Sienna Swannack scored six points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in the victory, while Kyndall Keller added eight points and four rebounds.
The Saints, now 13-1 in league play, celebrated the only way they knew how in the post game locker room: by soaking their head coach with water.
What they didn’t expect was Sayers to come prepared with Super Soaker water guns and a pair of goggles.
“These guys work so hard…so it’s nice to be able to celebrate with them, celebrate them and enjoy some fun moments with them,” Sayers said.
Carroll will now set its sights on winning a fourth Frontier Tournament Championship under Sayers. Accomplishing that means facing two conference teams for a fourth time this season, but after being so close to regular-season and tournament titles a season ago, the Saints are motivated to capture both trophies this year.
“We just have such great leaders on this team,” Pickens said. “Everyone is willing to fill their role and everyone is willing to commit to the plan that coach has us execute.”
“Everyone works hard on this team and we’re doing this for each other.”
Carroll men pick up ‘much-needed’ victory
The Saints came out fired up and on a mission Saturday: to snap a four-game losing streak and begin building momentum for the Frontier Tournament.
Carroll did just that, beating Rocky 89-67 as five Saints broke into double figures.
“It was really big and just gets the guys’ confidence back…We had chances to win three of the four [on the road],” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “It was nice just to get one.”
“It feels awesome, that was a much-needed win,” Carroll junior Gui Pedra said. “One of our goals is to play our best basketball at the end of February. It was a great game for us, we needed it.”
Carroll ended the first half by reeling off an 11-5 spurt, adding a 12-5 run out of the halftime break to turn what was a back-and-forth game into a 16-point Saints advantage.
Redshirt freshman James Lang was electric off the bench in the second half, scoring 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in 15 on-court minutes.
He even found Pedra for a lay up in transition and grabbed three rebounds.
“That was awesome because he’s probably one of my best friends on the team,” Pedra said of Lang. “Just to get that connection on the court – off the court leading to on the court – that was amazing.”
Junior big man Murat Guzelocak was the spark in the first half as Carroll tried to match Rocky’s size.
Guzelocak scored four points to go along with four rebounds (three offensive) and two assists. He added another offensive rebound and assist in the game’s final 20 minutes.
“He just does whatever the team needs and today it came down to offensive rebounds and making the right plays,” Pedra said. “He gave us a huge spark off the bench.”
Rocky’s Tayshawun Bradford scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, while Maxim Stephens and Elliott Brooks each added 11 total points for the Battlin’ Bears.
Carroll was led by sophomore Andrew Cook’s 21 points (8-for-9 shooting).
Senior Jonny Hillman added 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and six steals in the victory.
Pedra and Brendan Temple each chipped in 10 points.
Carroll came out hot on Saturday (57.1 percent shooting in the first half) and got hotter as the game deepened (63.3 percent shooting in the second half), a testament to the quality of looks the Saints were getting.
“The rebounding battle was big and then boxing them out – we’re getting better at that…I thought Andrew Cook had a phenomenal game,” Paulson said. “The ball movement was just a little bit better with 19 [team] assists.”
Carroll, now 6-8 in league play, kept pace with Montana Western for fourth in the conference standings.
The Saints own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Rocky, so Carroll will either be the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
Carroll hosts Providence next Saturday to end the regular-season, while Rocky travels to Western.
