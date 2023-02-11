HELENA — Big-time players make big plays in big moments.

In the biggest game of Carroll’s season thus far, Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens teamed up to make, not one, but two huge plays down the stretch in the Saints’ 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

No. 11-ranked Carroll beat No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College 56-52 on Saturday afternoon to clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright. Jamie Pickens and Kamden Hilborn made several big plays down the stretch in the victory.
Jamie Pickens vs. Rocky

Carrol senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 22 points in the Saints' 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Kamden Hilborn vs. Rocky

Carroll graduate student Kamden Hilborn scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the Saints' 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Kloie Thatcher vs. Carroll

Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Battlin' Bears' 56-52 loss to Carroll on Saturday in Helena.
Carroll WBB vs. Rocky 2

No. 11-ranked Carroll clinched its third outright Frontier Conference regular-season championship in the last four seasons with a 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
James Lang vs. Rocky

Carroll redshirt freshman James Lang scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the Saints' 89-67 win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Andrew Cook vs. Rocky

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a game-high 21 points, on 8-for-9 shooting, in the Saints' 89-67 win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Jonny Hillman vs. Rocky

Carroll senior Jonny Hillman scored 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and six steals in the Saints' 89-67 win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

