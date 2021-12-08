Pocatello, ID — On Wednesday, against the reigning women’s Big Sky Champions and preseason favorites, Carroll's women's basketball team nearly pulled off the upset, but instead fell 69-66 in overtime to Idaho State.
“Super proud of our players’ effort,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “That’s a team that is picked to win the Big Sky, they won it last year. They just beat Portland State by 43 [points] on the road the week before without two of the starters that played against us. I think our kids played them until the very end. Had a lot of opportunities to win it. We defended really well and just fought like crazy on the offensive end. That’s one of the most physical defensive teams that we’ll ever play.”
The game counted toward ISU’s record but was just an exhibition for the Saints, a team currently ranked No. 5 in the NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll and sporting an 11-2 record this season.
Carroll led 52-42 with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. A Dani Wagner made jumper at the 3:27 mark gave the Saints a nine-point cushion. That bucket, however, was the final time Carroll scored in regulation, as Idaho State reeled off a 9-0 run and drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds on the clock to force overtime.
Carroll opened the overtime period with a Sienna Swannack 3-pointer, but failed to make another field goal until the contest was out-of-reach with time winding down. Carroll shot just 2-for-10 from the field in overtime, but held the lead four separate times with the help of a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line.
“I think they force you to take a lot of tough shots,” Sayers said of ISU. “They’ve traditionally been one of the best defensive teams in the Big Sky…I think they obviously upped their intensity during that overtime, and you’ve got some tired legs playing a part in that. We just didn’t get tremendous looks at the hoop, although I think we got some good opportunities to score. I thought the kids went hard to the basket. There was a lot of body contact most of the game. Learning to finish through that is something we’ll have to continue to do.”
Trailing by three points with 24 left in the extra period, Carroll missed a lay-up opportunity and was forced to foul. Idaho State converted its free throws, effectively ending the game.
Wagner finished with a team-high 16 points for Carroll. Jamie Pickens also broke in double figures with 14 points, adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes. Christine Denny chipped in nine points and four rebounds, while Kamden Hilborn scored seven points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out three assists in the loss.
Carroll shot 36.7 percent (22-for-60) from the field and 36.8 percent (7-for-19) from 3-point range.
“We walk away from that and know that we did a lot of things well against a really good team,” Sayers said. “We learned some things that we need to continue to get better at. That makes the experience worth it, and to have a chance to win it is great. I think our kids are gaining a lot of confidence. [They] know that when we get down we can battle back, when we get hit with some adversity we can battle back, and when we need to make a play we can make a play. You only learn that when you’re playing teams that are gonna challenge you to do those things.”
Just an exhibition for the Saints, Carroll remains 11-2 on the season. The team is scheduled to be back in action on Dec. 20, against Menlo College, at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona.
