HELENA — On a day when most of the country’s attention is centered around football, the Carroll women’s basketball team helped divert some of it back to the hardwood in an 83-46 win over Montana State-Northern on Sunday.
Carroll improves to 17-2 on the season and 11-1 in Frontier Conference play with the win, while Northern falls to 4-11 overall and 3-8 in league contests.
“We talked a lot about getting stops, not putting them on the free throw line, being able to control the tempo a little bit better tonight,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought that was really key. We got out and got some fast break points, we got some turnovers in our press, and I thought that really got us going.”
Carroll limited the Skylights to just 24 points through quarters. While that total was nearly doubled in the fourth quarter alone, Carroll forced 22 turnovers, turning them into 27 points, on the afternoon.
Leading by 24 points at halftime, the Saints erupted out of intermission, scoring the first 24 points of the second half. That allowed the home team to build a 72-24 advantage after 30 minutes of play, and permitted Sayers to get all of her players some court time in the fourth.
“Really wanted to make sure we stayed focused and that we came out those first five minutes really aggressive...We had 27 points off turnovers, so when you’re getting those, you’re getting quick possessions and you’re getting right back to the defensive end,” Sayers said. “I thought that was the big key, getting those turnovers early and being able to create some offense off of them.”
Coupled with a stout pressure that included trapping past the half-court line, Carroll shot lights out on Sunday. 11 of the Saints’ 30 made field goals were 3-pointers as they shot better than 57 percent from long-range and 54.5 percent overall in the win.
Redshirt sophomore Maddie Geritz notched 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore Jamie Pickens picked up her second double-double in as many games with 12 points and 10 rebounds as five Saints found themselves in double figures on Sunday.
Geritz, who was limited on Saturday with an injury, played 13 minutes on Sunday and checked off nearly every box on the statistics sheet with two blocks, an assist and a steal to go along with her 16 and six.
“That’s Maddie,” Sayers said. “She can come in and she can score a lot of points in a hurry. She does a great job on the boards. She brings a ton of energy to the floor when she’s on there, so I was really excited to have her back and playing the way she’s capable of playing.”
Junior Sienna Swannack paced the Saints with a season-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, and added a team-high five assists on Sunday. Seniors Christine Denny and Danielle Wagner chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively, while senior Jaidyn Lyman knocked down two 3-pointers on her way to eight points.
With just a combined 17 points in the second and third quarters to combat back-to-back 28-point periods for Carroll, Northern quickly found themselves on the wrong end of a lop-sided affair on Sunday.
“Our players’ ability to find one another and make plays for each other set people up for some nice shots tonight,” Sayers said. “We got Sienna Swannack really going at the three, which was good to see. Your defense can become your best offense when you get stops.”
Shooting in the high-20 percent range for much of the game, the Skylights finished the game 35.3 percent from the field and 40 percent (8-for-20) from 3-point range. Still, Northern was out-rebounded 12-9 on the offensive glass and 36-24 overall in the loss.
Junior Allix Goldhahn and freshman L’Tia Lawrence paced Northern with 12 points each on a combined 9-for-20 shooting. Seniors McKenzie Gunter and Tiara Gilham added eight and six points, respectively.
Northern returns to action on Wednesday against Providence in Havre. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Carroll will also play Providence next, but not until the weekend. Saturday’s tip off is slated for 5 p.m., while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside the PE Center.
