HELENA — The game lived up to the billing. In a battle of likely NAIA top-25 programs, Carroll’s women’s basketball team came up just short in a 67-60 season-opening loss to Southeastern on Saturday night.
“I just was really proud of our kids’ fight when we got down,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “That is an unbelievable team with a ton of veterans...Would have liked for us to take care of the ball a little more, and see if we salvaged a couple of those possessions, if we could’ve made a run...We didn’t shoot it as well as we needed to shoot it to win a game like that. It was exactly what we needed right now to really show us where we’re at and where we have to get to beat a team that’s a national tournament team.”
Southeastern -- a team that advanced to the Round of 16 a year ago -- led from the outset, building leads as big as 17 points in the third quarter and 18 points in the fourth quarter. Each time, however, Carroll seemed to answer, reeling off a 7-0 run to end the third stanza and drawing to within nine points late in the fourth with a 9-0 run.
The Fire’s nine made 3-pointers and 56.3 percent shooting proved to be too much for the Saints. SEU’s Haley Howarth poured in a team-high 16 points, and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to stave off a Carroll run in the second half.
In all, three Southeastern players broke into double-digits as the Fire out-rebounded Carroll 26-23. More than the result, however, Saturday’s matchup was centered around head coaches preparing each of their teams for the caliber of play expected when the NAIA National Tournament rolls around in March.
“We know that Carroll is a powerhouse in the country,” Southeastern head coach Tim Hays said. “To get the chance to come up here and play in this kind of environment is so much fun. We don’t get these kinds of crowds in Florida, usually. We wanted that. We wanted to be in an environment with a great team that knows how to play and make adjustments with a great coach that knows how to coach the game at the highest level.”
Southeastern’s roster is stacked with graduate students and Division I transfers. Hays said experience and relationships are some of the keys to pulling players from around the country together to play at a high level so quickly.
For much of the night, Hays had his team in a 2-3 zone that allowed Carroll some open shots, but also forced numerous turnovers and caused havoc with movement and corner traps.
“It takes so much communication and so much energy,” Hays said of running the zone. “People see zones and think that’s an easy way out. To be honest, I think it’s much tougher than playing man sometimes because of the communication and the movement. I just felt like our girls did a great job. We have 10 new players right now, so the fact that they executed that well this early in the season -- honestly I wasn’t sure we could do it this early in the season.”
Carroll shot less than 30 percent from the field in the first half, and was just 2-for-12 from 3-point range. That allowed Southeastern to build a 10-point advantage despite scoring just 29 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.
“When you hit a couple of your first three’s, I think the zone doesn’t seem to bother you. When you miss a few, and they’re open -- I think that really got to us a little bit,” Sayers said. “We passed up some early ones and we weren’t ready to shoot on some. Once we started penetrating the zone and moving the ball a little better, getting it out of the corner quicker -- I thought in the second half we executed against it much better.”
After scoring just six second-quarter points, the Saints out-scored Southeastern by three in the second half and ended up nearing 43 percent shooting for the game. Dani Wagner scored a game-high 19 points, but managed just 3-for-11 from 3-point range.
Jamie Pickens added 14 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes, while Sienna Swannack notched 10 points in the loss.
Carroll’s non-conference schedule features four more teams that were ranked inside the top-25 at the end of last year, including the national champion and runner-up. That is by design, and through games like the one Carroll experienced Saturday night, the Saints are building up their preparation for conference and postseason play.
“The first question I asked them was; can you beat this team?,” Sayers said of her postgame message to the team. “I asked them if they were glad that we played them. I think that’s really important that they understand why we play a team like this, this early. We’d much rather play this team right now, in October, than in March and learn these lessons. I just told them I was proud of them. I thought they fought like crazy. I thought we made some good runs and I thought they stuck together through some adversity. I was really proud of that.”
The Saints are scheduled to be back in action next Saturday, at home, against Viterbo University. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m.
Before Saturday night's season-opener, Carroll's women's team honored its most-recent 1,000-point scorers in Dani Wagner and Christine Denny. Those photos are below:
Carroll men power past SAGU American Indian College
The Saints shot better than 56 percent from the field, including 65.5 percent in the second half, beating SAGU AIC 95-59 on Saturday afternoon.
Shamrock Campbell led the way with a game-high 18 points, but Jovan Sljivancanin notched his second-straight double-double and the 34th of his career with 15 points and 15 rebounds. He also added four assists, two steals and a block.
Six Saints broke into double figures in the win, including Jonny Hillman (11) and Malachi Afework (10) off the bench.
Carroll out-rebounded SAGU AIC 35-18 and 13-2 on the offensive glass, leading to 21 second-chance points for the Saints. Carroll held its largest lead -- 39 points -- late in the second half and never trailed in the game.
Carroll improves to 2-0 on the season and is scheduled to play Eastern Oregon on Sunday at 2 p.m.
