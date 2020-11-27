HELENA — It's always nice to be home for the holidays and during the first day of the Thanksgiving Classic at the PE Center, the Carroll College women's basketball team looked right at home.
In part of a two-day preseason tournament, the Saints played their second home game of the 2020-21 season Friday and routed Valley City State of South Dakota by the score of 69-32.
The victory improved the No. 20 Saints to 4-0 on the season as they will host former Frontier Conference rival Lewis and Clark State Saturday in the tournament finale (2 pm).
"I think the kids played hard," Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. "We also need to shoot the ball better. We played a little fast I thought and when the shots are falling that's good, but this team is experienced enough to know when to push it and when to pull back, so that will be a good lesson to take away."
And right now, with some teams in the Frontier Conference having yet to play a game, Sayers said each outing feels like a blessing.
"Each time we get on the court, it feels like a win," she said. "There are teams in our league who haven't played a game so we are very fortunate to have this opportunity."
While the Saints looked right at home in the PE Center in Helena, especially in the early going as they built a 14-4 lead after the first quarter, Valley City looked like it was suffering from a Thanksgiving hangover.
In the first half, the Saints held their opponent to just 20 percent shooting and thanks to a 52-percent shooting effort of their own, Carroll led 44-13 at intermission.
"I really liked the way that we defended and rebounded," Sayers said. "And I thought we did a much better job of getting the ball inside and I thought you could see that reflected in Jamie's (Pickens) numbers."
Jamie Pickens, the Lady Griz transfer, was a big part of building that early lead. She hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help put Carroll in front 11-2. Then, early in the second, she made another jumper at the top of the key and found Sienna Swannack on a backdoor cut to give Carroll an 18-4 edge.
"My teammates do a great job of communicating with me," Pickens said. "I think we are at our best when we get the ball inside and play inside-out and we really did that tonight."
Pickens scored 11 points and had two assists in the first half, but Swannack was just as deadly, connecting twice from beyond the arc on her way to 10 first-half points.
In the third quarter, the hot shooting continued as Kamden Hilborn buried a triple early in the stanza to push the lead past 30. Pickens also scored a few times inside to help Carroll extend its lead.
And even though Carroll struggled from the field, shooting just 30 percent in the final 20 minutes, the Saints maintained control throughout and the lead grew as large as 38 thanks to a three-point play from Danielle Wagner in the fourth quarter.
Wagner finished with just seven points, but she led all players with 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. She also tied Pickens for a team-high with four assists. Hilborn joined Pickens in double figures with 11 and Swannack finished with 10, all of which came in the first half.
The Saints shot 41.4 percent from the field for the game, but were held to just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc.
"We are a good team," Pickens said. "I feel like we can get the shot we want to all the time. We don't need to be throwing up 3's all the time and today we took 3's when we didn't need to and we just need to focus on getting the ball into the paint and working our way out."
The Saints (4-0) will face their toughest test so far of the nonconference schedule with LC State on tap Saturday. The Warriors aren't ranked but received the most votes of any team not ranked in the NAIA Women's preseason poll and dispatched of MSU-Northern in the first game of the tournament 75-66 on Friday.
The Warriors went 21-10 last season and return a good chunk of their roster including Kiara Burlage of Columbia Falls. She scored 16 points in the win over Northern. Her teammate, Abbie Johnson also added 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Friday's contest was the first game of the season for LC State, which will renew its old rivalry with the Saints Saturday afternoon.
"We are really excited," Sayers said. "LC has always been kind of a rival, they have kind of established that rivalry because it seems like every game goes down to the wire and they have been really good. They were the team we were chasing when I first came to Carroll and it just seems like they are good every single year. So we are excited to play them and to see what we can do."
Carroll men on the road
The 21st-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team will also be in action Saturday as the Saints will pay a visit to Dickinson State.
Carroll defeated DSU at home last week by the score of 77-61 and the two teams will meet in Dickinson in the final nonconference game of the 2020-21 season for the Saints (2-1) before they open Frontier Conference play Dec. 5 at Montana Tech.
The Saints and Blue Hawks will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
