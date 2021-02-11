HELENA — Nearly every aspect of life has looked different in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to for the foreseeable future.
The upcoming NAIA National Championship Basketball Tournament is no different after it was announced on Jan. 15 that the field of teams would be cut down from 64 to 48.
Instead of 16, four-team tournaments in the opening round, there will now be eight, six-team tournaments per gender. Within those opening site tournaments will be two, three-team pod brackets with the No. 1 seed receiving a bye and playing the winner of the No. 2 and No. 3 seed game.
Two teams from each opening site will advance and make up the Round of 16 to be played in either Sioux City, Iowa (women) or Kansas City, Missouri (men) in mid-March.
For the Carroll women’s basketball team, a No. 1 seed in one of those opening round pod tournaments looks like a possibility. Sitting at 17-2 overall and 11-1 in the Frontier Conference, the Saints were the sixth-ranked team in the latest NAIA top-25 poll and are currently leading their league standings.
In a year where the amount of teams making the national tournament is reduced, automatic bids like the one given to the Frontier’s tournament champion are all the more valuable.
“I think we’ve positioned ourselves fairly well going into -- probably have one more poll that will come out before the seedings and the brackets,” Sayers said. “We’re No. 6 right now. I can’t imagine with a loss in the tournament or a loss in one of these last few games it’ll knock us completely out. I feel like we’ve had a body of work that shows that we should be one of those top-48 teams that get in.”
Carroll has just four regular season games remaining on its schedule, only two of which will count toward the conference standings. Rolling into the conference tournament atop those standings looks like a solid possibility for the Saints as they have reeled off six consecutive wins, having won 10 of their last 11 games overall.
“It’s important for us to keep confident and go in there on a hot streak, you obviously want to go into those things hot,” Sayers said of the national tournament. “So winning the regular season, winning the conference tournament, will be huge for this group.”
The Saints came up short of capturing a conference title last season after winning the regular season crown. They were prepared to enter the national tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of festivities.
Nevertheless, this current group of Saints, led by seniors Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny, have learned what it takes to win big games and perform on the national stage.
In each of the last four seasons, Carroll has won either the regular season title or the conference tournament, culminating in runs at a national title.
From those experiences, the coaching staff has also learned what it takes to be successful against the type of competition waiting at the national level.
“You have to have size and you have to have depth...I think just the experience of being in big games and tight games [too],” Sayers said. “This group has played in a lot of championship games, they’ve won championships. We lost in the semis last year, but won the league prior to that. They’ve played in big games, they’ve played in close games, they’ve won close, they’ve lost close. I think that experience is so valuable to what goes on down there.”
Sayers said a loss to Vanguard University in the national tournament during the 2017-2018 season helped the coaching staff learn just how vital having size and depth on the roster can be. Now, the Saints more closely resemble a team that can make a deep run at a national title with the personnel that is present on the roster.
Three Saints average double figures per game, but five score at least seven points per contest. While only six different players had made their way into the starting lineup this season, eight have played in all 19 games, with another two having appeared in at least 14 games.
Carroll is ranked inside the top-20 nationally in five different team categories, including total rebound defense, field goal percentage and scoring defense per game. Wagner paces the team with 14.7 points per game and is 23rd in the country shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.
Already this season, Carroll has beaten teams that currently find themselves ranked in the top-25. Dakota State was ranked No. 17 in the latest poll on Wednesday, a team Carroll beat 69-65 back in November. Concordia Nebraska fell to the Saints 73-66 on Nov. 7 and are currently the No. 22-ranked team in the country.
The Saints also own a 2-1 record against Lewis-Clark State this season, a team that was ranked at No. 24 in the most recent poll.
“I just think [it helps] to prepare yourself with preseason games of opponents that are different than what you already see,” Sayers said. “We all know that the Frontier Conference is really good, but the teams are a little bit different than what you see when you get to that national tournament.”
Information on when the 2020-2021 tournament seedings will be revealed has not yet been released to the NAIA’s website, but the opening round is scheduled to begin on March 12.
Four of the eight opening round sites have been established, two of which are in Wichita, Kansas, with the other two in Omaha, Nebraska and Alexandria, Louisiana, respectively. The remaining four have yet to be announced.
The NAIA National Championship Tournament is then scheduled to begin on March 18 with the Round of 16, and run through March 23 for both men’s and women’s basketball.
“I just hope we’re able to have it and I hope we’re in it...The regional sites are kind of exciting, it would be nice to host one,” Sayers said. “I think right now it’s just about continuing to play well and stay healthy and finish this conference season strong.”
Carroll is scheduled to play Rocky Mountain College twice this weekend in non-conference tilts after the Providence women’s team could not make the trip to Helena due to COVID-19. Tip off between the Saints and Battlin’ Bears is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday inside the PE Center.
