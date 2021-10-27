HELENA — Both Carroll basketball teams won at least 20 games last season. The men advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship Tournament with a Round of 16 win over William Penn. The women won both the Frontier Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships, and lost just three games all season.
On Wednesday, both Saints teams were ranked inside the top-10 in the 2021-22 NAIA coaches top-25 preseason poll. The Carroll women checked in at No. 7 behind last year’s national champion Westmont, Thomas More, Campbellsville, Marian, Southeastern and Morningside.
The Carroll men were voted No. 10 as the only Frontier team ranked in the top-25. William Penn, the team Carroll beat in the Round of 16 a year ago, slotted in at No. 4, while SAGU (Texas) was ranked No. 3. Arizona Christian, a team the Saints beat in the NAIA’s opening round last season, was ranked No. 7. Shawnee State, the defending national champions, were ranked No. 1.
Carroll is the only NAIA school that placed both basketball programs in the preseason top-10.
With wins over Yellowstone Christian College, SAGU American Indian College and Eastern Oregon, the Carroll men are off to a 3-0 start to their non-conference slate.
The Carroll women dropped their season-opener at home to Southeastern, a top-5 team in the preseason, and are 0-1 on the young season.
Montana Western (No. 21) was the lone Frontier women’s team to join Carroll in the top-25. Providence received votes. Montana Tech was in the receiving votes category on the men’s side.
Both Carroll basketball teams were picked to win the Frontier Conference by the league’s coaches earlier this year.
