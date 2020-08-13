HELENA — Look for a lot more 3-pointer’s coming from Carroll College’s women’s basketball team next season.
The Saints announced they have signed freshman Addi Ekstrom out of Bozeman High School.
Last season Ekstrom led all Class AA schools with 52 3-point makes and averaged 14 points per game as the Hawks finished 10-14.
“It was a good fit,” Ekstrom said. “Carroll was one of the first schools who showed big interest in me. I attended their camp last year and the coach and I kept in contact.”
Ekstrom had other offers from the University of Montana, Montana State, Montana State Billings, and NCAA Division III George Fox University but she said she loved everything about Carroll.
“I realized it was where I wanted to go,” she said.
Not only can Ekstrom shoot the ball, she has shown to be versatile. At 5-foot-10 she said Carroll coaches will look to use her at a variety of positions from point guard to power forward but Ekstrom said she views her self as a combo guard.
“I’m a shooter and pretty quick,” she said.
She even joked that she was a mix of the NBA’s Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.
“I definitely like to bring it up and shoot a lot,” she said.
Carroll will have four seniors on its roster this upcoming season including Christine Denny who transitioned from a combo guard to a post player and Ekstrom said that is one area of her game she needs to improve on.
Ekstrom joins Montana transfer Jamie Pickens as the only other signing that the Saints signed this offseason but returns its entire starting lineup from last year including all-conference selections Denny, Danielle Wagner and Sienna Swannack.
“Addi is the real deal,” Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said. “She is going to be a great addition to our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.