HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team is one step closer to a Frontier Conference championship.
The Saints took down University of Providence at the PE Center 75-58 Thursday night, but more importantly kept up with Montana Western for first place in the Frontier Conference.
With one more game left on the regular season schedule, Carroll needs to defeat Montana State Northern on Friday, and then Montana Western needs to lose to Lewis-Clark State on Saturday. That's if the Saints want the No. 1 seed.
Any other scenario puts the Saints as the No. 2 seed in next week’s Frontier Conference Tournament.
But either way, a win Friday gives them at least a share of the Frontier's regular-season championship.
“This is a big week for us,” Carroll junior guard Danielle Wagner said. “We just have to sit back and know we have the talent that we can beat pretty much anyone.”
Providence came into the game on a roll, winning four out of their last five games.
But it couldn’t find its offense after tip off.
Carroll jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
The Argos finally got going with scores by Jenna Randich and Kennedy Cartwright.
“We know how dangerous Providence is,” Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They have it all - great shooters, a great point guard and a great low post.”
Providence tied the score on another bucket by Cartwright two minutes before the end of the first quarter, but the Saints put together a run off of two 3-pointers by Jaidyn Lyman and Danielle Wagner.
One of the biggest weapons Carroll has this season is some strong post play.
Even without Hannah Dean who now sits on the bench as a graduate assistant coach, the combination of Christine Denny, Emerald Toth, Maddie Geritz and others have been solid all season.
But on Thursday, a new face emerged.
Denny got more involved early in the second quarter with a couple of baskets inside and added a jump shot just inside the 3-point arc to put the Saints ahead by four points.
But after she picked up her second foul, she had to come out.
When senior center Emerald Toth also picked up her second foul, Sayers put in freshman Genesis Wilkinson.
“Genesis had a great week of practice, and she can score,” Sayers said. “Going against an All-American post was something we didn’t know she could handle, but she knew what she was supposed to do and gave us some really good minutes.”
Wilkinson played just over two minutes and held her ground against Providence’s all-conference post Parker Esary.
Meanwhile, Wagner scored five straight points and the Saints held a 44-33 halftime lead.
“We just came together,” said Wagner, who finished with a team-high 20 points. “Our discipline is really what carries us.”
During the second half, the Argos started to get the ball into Esary.
She finished with a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds but, for every shot she made in the paint, the Saints responded.
Kamden Hilborn hit a 3-pointer in front of the Saints bench, followed by a make by Denny after sitting a good portion of the first half.
Senior Taylor Salonen hit a shot and the Saints were flirting with a 20-point lead.
But Providence didn’t go away.
Knowing they also had an opportunity to move up in the standings with a couple of wins this week, the Argos battled back.
Another make by Esary put Providence down 61-50 with 7:43 remaining in the game.
The Argos chopped their deficit down to as little as 10 points but couldn’t get any closer.
Sienna Swannack hit a 3-pointer from the wing, while Lyman added a 3-pointer to seal the game with 39 seconds remaining.
Swannack finished the game with 14 points and six rebounds, while Lyman added eight points.
“This time of the year, everybody is focused and locked in,” Sayers said. “Mentally, we were just locked in, and our kids had a lot of confidence.”
Carroll returns to the PE Center on Friday night to host Montana State Northern for Senior Day.
If it wins for a share of the conference championship, will there be a viewing party to see what Montana Western does?
“We’ll see,” Sayers said. “Maybe.”
