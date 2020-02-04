HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team has shown it can be proficient shooting the ball.
Just last month, it shot 50 percent from the field against Montana Western.
Prior to that, it shot 51 percent from the field against Montana Tech last December.
But, more recently, the Saints have had trouble making shots.
Carroll has made just 34 percent of its shots and has lost three out of its last four games.
Though just a few weeks ago the Saints led the conference, the shooting woes and a two-game losing steak have forced the Saints to look up, now one game behind first-place Montana Western and Lewis-Clark State.
“When we are in a good offensive flow and we are moving the ball and everybody is involved, we make shots,” Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. “When we are not in a good offensive flow, if it appears to be a a good shot or even an open shot, we don’t make them because we are not in rhythm.”
The struggles began during a loss up at Montana State Northern.
Carroll (14-8, 6-4 Frontier) saw production with four places scoring in double figures but, as a team, it shot just 35 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3-point range.
The Saints bounced back with a win two days later at Providence but they still managed to make only 38 percent of their shots. Take junior Danielle Wagner’s 8-of-12 shooting away from the equation and they would have made only 30 percent.
“After that loss at Northern, we just didn’t remain confident,” Wagner said. “Being away from home is just tough.”
Carroll wrapped up a three-game road trip where they shot a season-low 25 percent against Rocky Mountain last Wednesday.
Things improved slightly once the team returned to the comfort of the PE Center, but shooting 39 percent wasn’t enough to get past Montana Western last Friday.
Sayers remains hopeful that her team can turn it around with the conference tournament just a month away.
“I think the kids have a better understanding of how we are going to continue to stay in rhythm and create shots for one another,” Sayers said. “We are going to continue to take the same shots, but you have to take them when you are in the flow of an offense.”
While the Saints are near the bottom of the Frontier Conference in field goal percentage, making just 41.5 percent of their shots overall, many of the players on the team have shown consistency.
Wagner is fourth in the conference among individual players, making 45 percent of her total field goals, while post players Emerald Toth and Maddie Geritz are making more of half of their total shots.
“I don’t think (the team’s shooting woes are) indicative of the shooter who is taking (the shot),” Sayers said. “We have some great shooters, and I definitely think we are a better shooting team than what we are showing. When we are a little bit more organized and disciplined, the shots will fall.”
If Carroll is going to kick its shooting problems to the curb, its next opportunity will be against Montana Tech.
The Orediggers have had a hard time coming away with wins, having just one over their last nine attempts, but they have shown promise on defense.
Montana Tech sits third in the conference, allowing just 57.4 points per game and holding teams to 24 percent shooting.
“We lost against (Montana Western), but we played a lot better than we have in the first half,” senior forward Taylor Salonen said. “We are used to shooting here, so I think we will be good.”
No matter what the outcome is or how the Saints’ offense does on Wednesday night, Sayers and her players said there is no reason to panic.
Salonen has been through losing streaks before but now, as a senior, she knows it’s her responsibility to keep the team together.
“These girls know they have my support, and I know we are going to be okay,” Salonen said. “This is just a little bump in the road.”
As for Sayers, she said there will be no lineup changes nor a new offense installed. She’s also confident that her team will return to the way she knows they are capable of playing.
“It’s not like we are fighting to win our first or second game in-conference,” Sayers said. “We are at the top of the pack and our destiny is in our own hands. This game really isn’t about beating Tech and being over this losing streak, it’s going to be about playing better and playing the way we want to play.”
