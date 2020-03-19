HELENA — Carroll College junior guard Danielle Wagner joked with her coach just after the NAIA Tournament was revealed.
“Can you imagine if they canceled it?” Wagner said.
Their worst fears came true last Friday as the NAIA canceled all championship events as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Saints’ (21-10) opportunity to play for a championship was taken away. They had won the Frontier Conference regular season championship and were going to be a No. 5 seed in the upcoming National Tournament.
“It sucks for all of us,” Wagner said.
Coach Rachelle Sayers sent a text to her players to let them know what was happening before the news dropped on social media.
She knew the news was going to sting, but it was out of their control.
“Everybody is talking about the seniors and what they lost but, even for the (other players), there are no guarantees that next year we will be able to get that back,” Sayers said. “It really puts it in perspective when we talk about taking full advantage of the opportunities in front of us. We learned how easily that can happen.”
GRABBING AHOLD OF OPPORTUNITIES
The players knew there would be opportunities even before tipoff against the University of Calgary in their first game.
After all, it was something that Sayers talked about consistently.
“I think, sometimes, until you are a senior and coming down that final stretch, you don’t always see it in the same way,” Sayers said. “We are all guilty of it, and you can’t take for granted the amazing opportunities you have.”
All-American forward Hannah Dean had graduated. Where was her 15 points per game and presence down low was going to come from?
As Dean sat on the bench in an assistant coaching role, the Saints shuffled lineups and found a rotation that involved seniors Taylor Salonen, Emerald Toth and redshirt freshman Maddie Geritz.
But the Saints needed scoring.
Last season, Wagner and teammate Christine Denny played a supporting role with Dean.
This year, the two have stepped into more of a leadership role, equally sharing the scoring duties.
Wagner edged out Denny by averaging 13.4 points to her 12.4 points a game, but both had multiple 20-plus point performances this season and the two have thrived playing alongside each other.
“Both on and off the court, Christine and I had pretty good communication skills,” Wagner said. “Our teammates knew they could really rely on us every night to score, grab some rebounds and win some games.”
Add sophomores Sienna Swannack and Kamden Hilborn hitting some shots, whether a floater down the lane or a 3-pointer from the top of the key, the Saints finished the season quite balanced.
Wagner looked back on the the season and said losing Dean was something the team had to overcome. The training wheels had come off.
“Realistically this is what happens to every team and they have make changes and grow together,” Wagner said. “We came together, and I think the real turning point for us was that tournament we played in Arizona.”
Carroll won two of its three games in Phoenix and ended up defeating nationally ranked teams Montana Western, Providence, Lewis-Clark State and Rocky Mountain as it made its way through the Frontier Conference schedule.
The Saints’ season ended a few days earlier than it would have liked, falling to Providence in the Frontier Conference semifinals, but with most of the team returning next season, Sayers knows the future looks bright.
“It was a fun year because we had so many players step up in critical times,” Sayers said. “The pressure was hard for them at times because we had some big holes to fill, especially from a leadership standpoint.”
LOOKING TO NEXT SEASON
Carroll will only graduate two players this spring, but it does have some questions on the team’s depth in the post next season.
With Salonen and Toth departing, Sayers will now look to Geritz and freshman Genesis Wilkinson for some quality minutes next season.
Geritz played in all 31 games and averaged 13.8 minutes per contest. Her most productive game came at Montana Tech on Feb. 18, where she scored 21 points.
Wilkinson only appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, averaging 3.0 points per game, but Sayers said both players have a bright future.
“I think people saw flashes of what they could do,” Sayers said. “Having a year under their belts will really help (both of them).”
Sayers said she will also look for a forward this spring as she starts recruiting, but it is not because her two players do not have the ability.
“What if one of them gets hurt?” Sayers said. “It will be nice to have one more option at that position.”
Carroll’s season didn’t go as it probably would have liked.
None of the college basketball teams’ seasons went as they probably would have liked.
But Sayers knows she prepares her players for anything, whether it’s a win, a loss or even a season cut short.
The common theme is to make the best of the opportunities at hand.
So you better believe they will have something to fight for next season.
“It was kind of a shock that it ended so abruptly,” Wagner said. “We had our opportunity to come together and we did. Now, we want the opportunity to be able to back to the National Tournament and make something big happen.”
