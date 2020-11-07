HELENA -- The No. 20 Carroll College Fighting Saints notched an early-season signature win, knocking off No. 11 Concordia 73-66 in Seward, Nebraska, after receiving a career-high 23 points from sophomore Jamie Pickens.
It marked a 2-0 weekend for the Saints to open up the season.
"This was a huge weekend for us," Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. "Concordia Nebraska was 64-4 over the last two years and Dakota State just beat two top 15 teams in the last week, so for us to go on the road and win both these games is really encouraging. I thought we had big contributions from a lot of kids."
The Saints (2-0) won every quarter, except the third, outscoring Concordia the majority of the game. The Bulldogs (0-2) mounted a fourth quarter challenge, tying the game at 63 with 2:58 left.
The Saints answered with a pair of free throws from Pickens and then saw Jaidyn Lyman sink a three with one minute to go to give the Saints a four-point lead and some breathing room.
"Jaidyn Lyman had clutch 3s in both games that really sealed both wins," Sayers said. "Her leadership and toughness is just something special!"
Clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch sealed it for the Saints.
After scoring six points in the first half, Pickens posted 17 in the second half to give the Saints a big lift.
"Jamie had a heck of a game today and really took over the fourth quarter for us," Sayers said. "She made shots, changed shots and the defensive end and got some big rebounds. With just about 10 practices as a Saint, she is starting to get more comfortable."
Danielle Wagner added 17 points, while Christine Denny also cracked double figures with 12.
As a team the Saints shot 44% from the field, 40% from three and 65% from the foul line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.