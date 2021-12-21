MESA, Ariz. – The fifth-ranked Carroll Women's Basketball team captured a huge win on Tuesday afternoon, defeating No. 2 Westmont 67-55 at the Cactus Classic.
In the first quarter, the Saints opened the game on an 11-2 run. Carroll led 13-7 after one quarter of play.
The Saints reached a double-digit lead during the second quarter, but the defending national champions continued to answer with big shots. Carroll led 28-20 at half time.
The second half was full of fireworks and the Saints' lead was cut to two points, but big shots from players like Sienna Swannack and Danielle Wagner helped Carroll reach a 12-point win.
Swannack led both teams with 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting. She was four of five from three and also tallied five rebounds, two of which were on the offensive glass. Wagner also finished in double figures with 16 points, including a huge corner three in the fourth quarter.
Stefanie Berberabe paced the Warriors, scoring a team-high 17 points.
Following the win, Carroll advances their record to 12-2 on the season. They have a quick turnaround before their next game on Wednesday morning against Bethel (Tenn.) at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.