HELENA — Two times this current class of seniors for the Carroll women’s basketball team has contributed to Frontier Conference Tournament Championship victories.
Danielle Wagner, Jaidyn Lyman and Christine Denny were freshmen during the 2017-18 season when Carroll beat Rocky Mountain College and were sophomores a year later when the Saints took down Montana Western in Dillon for the title.
On Monday, that trio will be playing in its third league tournament championship game in four years.
“I think our team has a lot of maturity in the sense that we’ve been here before and know what to expect in these big time games,” Denny said. “I think we’re just looking forward to another opportunity to win a championship.”
If head coach Rachelle Sayers sticks with her usual lineup, Denny will be making her third start in a championship game, while Wagner would be making her second. Lyman started Carroll’s most recent trips to the title contest, but has been coming off the bench for the Saints so far this season.
The Saints’ experience in this game also extends to senior Emma Madsen and junior Sienna Swannack, who were role players the last time Carroll and Western found themselves playing for the conference championship.
“To go into a championship game on Monday knowing that you have those leaders and they’ve been here before, it makes a huge difference,” Sayers said. “It takes a huge weight off our underclassmen, it takes a huge weight off our coaching staff knowing that these guys are winners and they know the task at hand and they’re going to come ready.”
Before games, Sayers said that experience often shows up in the team’s willingness to get extra shots up, even ahead of shootarounds. In the locker room, it is usually the upperclassmen that help players lock in to the game plan and spend extra time going over the scouting reports and tendencies of their opponent.
On the court, that experience shows up in clock management situations at the end of a half or at the conclusion of a game when execution becomes vital. It is also about knowing who should have the basketball in their hands in big moments, according to Sayers.
“I think a veteran team just does those things,” Sayers said. “Those aren’t things that I have to call a timeout and say, ‘hey we gotta run some time off the clock.’ They just know what needs to get done and they know when it’s time to push and go and when it’s time to tap the brakes and execute.”
Executing the game plan is exactly what it will take for Carroll to beat Western and claim its third conference tournament title in four years. Monday represents the fifth time these two programs have faced each other this season, and while the Saints have won all four previous matchups, they know it will not be a walk in the park to get to 5-0 against the Bulldogs.
“I can guarantee none of them are thinking, ‘we’ve gotten them four times, we can get them five,’” Sayers said. “They know this is going to be a big game, they know it’s going to be a battle until the end. But I do think they have a lot of confidence. I think they feel comfortable against the zone and the press they’ve seen from Western thus far. That doesn’t mean that they’re not gonna have to work for every shot that they get, but I think they understand where the shots are going to come from and how they need to execute to get good shots.”
Carroll and Western own the league’s two best scoring offenses and scoring defenses heading into Monday night’s showdown. While the Saints are No. 1 in both of those categories, there are not many things either team can do differently that the other has not already seen.
“I think we just go back and look at things that -- even if we did them good -- we can definitely improve and be great at,” Wagner said. “So I think it’s just the team that comes out and is more fundamental and does exactly what we’ve practiced that will perform.”
The Saints get to host Western this time around and have not had to travel to play a Frontier playoff game as the regular season champions and No. 1 seed. Western was forced to travel up to Great Falls to play Providence on Saturday night and will trek back to Helena on Monday to face Carroll.
Those miles, as well as the mindset that teams play better at home, seemingly puts the advantage on Carroll’s side.
“It definitely is an advantage for the home team,” Sayers said. “Western had to go all the way to Great Falls [on Saturday] and come home and turn around and come back, so it does make a huge difference. Winning the conference was a big deal to us. To be able to play at home -- you feel like you shoot better and play better at home.”
The last time these two teams met at the PE Center, Western nearly pulled off a second half comeback, falling just one possession short. The game before that, Bulldog junior Brynley Fitzgerald buried six 3-pointers on her way to 37 points against the Saints. Wagner and Denny, however, combined for 47 points in a six-point Carroll victory.
Now, the stage is set for the latest installment of the Carroll and Western series, and just like during the 2018-19 season, the winner claims a tournament championship.
“I think it’s really important that this isn’t our first rodeo and a lot of girls have been in these big time games,” Denny said. “I think we’re ready and everyone is looking forward to it.”
Tip off on Monday is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the PE Center.
