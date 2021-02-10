WHITEFISH – The University of Providence at Carroll College women’s Frontier Conference games on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Carroll vs Providence men’s conference games will be played as scheduled. In a special agreement between Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the Frontier Conference Commissioner’s Office, the Carroll women will host Rocky in a pair of non-conference games in the slots vacated by the Providence-Carroll cancelations.
On Saturday, the Carroll women host Rocky at 5 p.m. in a non-conference game followed by the Carroll men conference game against Providence at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Carroll women host Rocky at 2 p.m. in non-conference game followed by the Carroll vs Providence men’s conference game at 4:45 p.m. The Rocky at Carroll women weekend series is a non-conference series.
