HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team has already played four sets of back-to-back games, including its most recent matchups with Montana State-Northern. The Saints won both of those games, improving to 10-1 on the season and remaining unbeaten in conference play.
With those wins, Carroll advanced to 7-1 in games played back-to-back, with its only loss coming against Lewis-Clark State in December.
“Before we knew what the year would look like with COVID and everything, we had planned in our preseason a lot of these back-to-back games to prepare us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Obviously we went down to LC State and played a Friday and Saturday to get us ready for it.”
While teams from around the NAIA have played different numbers of contests due to state and local guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints find themselves as one of only six teams to have played at least 11 games and lost no more than once.
Carroll’s season has included two convincing road wins over rival Montana Tech and just three total home games.
Following five games that were either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, the Saints were staring down eight consecutive road contests, a stretch that comes to an end on Jan. 16 against Montana Western. When that day rolls around, Carroll will not have played a home game in nearly 50 days.
Nevertheless, the Saints are taking the back-to-back scheduling in stride, due, in part, to the work they put in during the off-season.
“We played in a lot of preseason tournaments...We have a saying amongst our team: winners stay,” Sayers said. “We try to put ourselves in tournament situations everytime we play games like this. It’s most important to get the first one if we want to stay and keep competing. Whether it’s a Frontier tournament or a national tournament, you got to get the first one.”
Sayers’ club is undefeated in the first games of back-to-backs this season and possesses one of the NAIA’s best defenses. Of the teams that have played multiple games, the Saints own the 10th-best scoring defense per game, allowing just 55.6 points.
At seventh in the country, Carroll is also adept at keeping its opponents off the glass and allows just 29.7 defensive boards each time out.
With strong defensive numbers like that, the Saints do not need a high-powered offense. Still, they outscore opponents by more than 15 points, on average, and feature three double digit scorers in Danielle Wagner, Christine Denny and Jamie Pickens.
On Saturday and Sunday, Carroll will be on the road once again, this time to face Providence in Great Falls. Those games end a long road swing for Sayers and her players, but represent just one of the seven remaining back-to-backs on the schedule.
With 11 games under their belts and 14 more currently scheduled, the Saints are beginning to get comfortable playing on consecutive days, something that could spell trouble for the rest of the Frontier Conference.
“That’s kind of been our mentality, the winners stay mentality,” Sayers said. “We put all of our stock into that first game, and we turn around the next night and have to do it again. I think these kids have gotten used to the multiple games because we do play so many tournaments.”
The Carroll women and men's basketball team will play in Great Falls Saturday against Providence. The women will play
