HELENA  The Carroll College women's basketball team's exhibition against Oregon State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Saints (5-0) were scheduled to play the Beavers at 7 p.m. MST on Monday evening. 

According to Oregon State, the issues were related to the Carroll women's basketball team and released the following statement in a press release: 

"Oregon State women's basketball's Monday night contest against Carroll College has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Fighting Saints' program."

The Carroll men and women were supposed to open the Frontier Conference season Dec. 5-6 in Butte but those games have been postponed as the Montana Tech programs are on pause for at least two weeks due to issues with positive tests.

Tags

Load comments