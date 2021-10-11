HELENA — Elliot Hencz, a point guard from Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington, became the fourth signee in the 2022 recruiting class for Carroll’s women’s basketball team on Sunday.
“This day is super exciting,” Hencz said. “I’ve been dreaming of this basically since I started basketball. Once I stepped foot on Carroll’s [campus], I was like, ‘this is where I want to be.’ I could totally see myself here. No other schools compare to this. It’s just a super exciting day.”
Hencz has been on Carroll’s radar for a number of years. She played her AAU basketball with the Spokane Sandpipers, a team coached by Kerry Pickett. Pickett is someone who shares a good relationship with Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers and is involved with Carroll basketball. The Sandpipers have a history of sending the Saints good players dating back a number of years.
“We’ve had some greats off of his team including Alysha Green, Katie Estey, Molly McDermott,” Sayers said. “The Sandpipers have been an organization that we’ve followed for a long time. Coach Pickett was John Stockton’s club coach, so that has been a really fine organization. These kids come in and they’re ready to go. They’re fundamentally sound, they’ve been coached hard. We’ve really enjoyed having those kids here at Carroll, and we feel like when coach Pickett’s kids get here, they’re ready to go right away.”
Green scored over 1,400 career points at Carroll and is fourth on the Saints’ all-time scoring list. Kalee Junkermier was also a contributor early in Sayers’ tenure at Carroll, while McDermott ended her career after last season.
McDermott, who is also from the Spokane area, kept Hencz’s name fresh in the minds of Carroll coaches as she progressed throughout her career.
“The first time I actually saw [Elliot], she was a seventh-grader playing in a scrimmage with their high school group,” Sayers said. “I noticed her right away because she was so small and little and she was just a little spitfire. Molly McDermott was actually coaching her at the time, she was home for the summer and coaching her team. Molly was the one that really kept on us about watching Elliot and staying on her. She just continued to progress and finally grew. She always had a great skill set and a great feel for the game.”
Hencz said she visited Carroll’s campus toward the end of August, and was on campus for just the second time Sunday when she was putting pen to paper. She took in a Carroll practice on Sunday before signing her name on the dotted line surrounded by some of her future teammates.
“It just feels like a community, I love the size and location,” Hencz said. “The facilities are super modern, it looks cool on the outside and inside...The environment is super fun and they’re all super nice and I think I’m going to fit in. They’re all super nice girls.”
Sayers said one of the biggest things she appreciates about Hencz’s game is her leadership qualities on the court. Over the years, Sayers said, the ability for her to lead her team has grown, and so has her skill set and passing and scoring abilities.
Hencz averaged six points per game her junior year and 7.9 points per game the season before that.
“I think one of the main things I bring is court vision, that’s one of my strongest skills,” Hencz said. “Passing the ball, trying to be a leader on the court, just be the floor general.”
With this signing, the Saints now have two point guards locked up for next year’s class. Havre’s Sadie Filius signed back in July as the first member of the 2022 class, but with Kamden Hilborn and Jaidyn Lyman both in their senior seasons, Sayers is reloading at guard.
“We lose our two point guards, potentially, in the same year with Jaidyn and Kamden. I think people saw how often we have those two on the floor together. It just makes such a difference when you have really good point guards in your program,” Sayers said. “I think now we have two that are gonna come in and be great point guards for the future...
“We lose four really good players this year, potentially six if Sienna [Swannack] and Kamden decide not to take their extra year. It is important to have a good core returning, but it’s also important to keep the cupboards full. We’ve been able to do that. We’ve had a lot of kids that are kinda waiting in the wings to get their opportunities and they’re going to be ready when they get them.”
Carroll currently has six players on its roster from the state of Washington, including freshman Millie Brunner. Hencz is the first player from the state to sign in the Saints’ 2022 class, and will have one more year to put a bow on her prep career before beginning her journey with Carroll.
“My high school has kinda struggled the past few years, so I’m hoping to get a winning season this year, and even try to make it to state. That’s a really big goal of ours,” Hencz said. “Then when I come here, try to be a leader as soon as I can and try to work well with everyone.”
