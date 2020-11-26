HELENA, Mont, -- The No. 20-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints women's basketball is set to host three teams in the Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Saints will host Lewis-Clark State College, Montana State-Northern and Valley City State. The Saints will face Valley City on Friday, followed up by a matchup against LCSC on Saturday.
"We are really excited to be able to play some more games this weekend," Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. "Each day we get to be together on the court is an opportunity that we don't take lightly. We have an awesome training staff and our players have done a great job following protocols and taking every precaution that we can in order to have these opportunities. It is going to be a great weekend of hoops."
The Saints (3-0) will be playing their second and third home games of the season this weekend. In their home opener, the Saints posted a 92-57 win over Dickinson State on November 20. As a team, the Saints are averaging 78 points per game, while holding opponents to 63 points.
Senior Christine Denny leads the Saints with 15 points per game.
The Saints will open up the Classic against Valley City State (1-1). Valley City is led by Macey Kvilvang's 17 points per game.
Fans are not allowed to attend the Classic, but all the games will be broadcast on Carroll College's YouTube page.
