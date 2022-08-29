Billings Senior's Blair Stapleton, now playing for Carroll College, was selected Monday as the offensive player of the week in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer.
Stapleton, a senior forward, scored two goals in a win over the University of Providence last week. It was her second-straight two-goal performance.
