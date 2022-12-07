KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team was announced on Wednesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women's Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women's soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams.
In addition to being named Honorable Mention All-American by the NAIA, Stapleton (Billings, Mont. / SR / F) was named an All-Region performer for the NAIA Western Region by the United Soccer Coaches.
Stapleton continues to add to a long list of recognitions she has accrued for her 2022 performance. She was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year, as well as First Team All-CCC for her season-long efforts last month.
Stapleton led the CCC in nearly all offensive statistical categories, most notably goals scored with 12 goals scored, and 27 points. She was named CCC Offensive Player of the Week a program record four consecutive times to start the 2022 season.
Stapleton is the first Carroll Women's Soccer player to receive an Honorable Mention All-American nod from the NAIA since 2016 (Jamie Carter). She joins a list of Carroll's 13 NAIA All-Americans since the 2006 season.
