CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the fourth time this year, Blair Stapleton of Carroll College is the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer offensive player of the week.

The senior forward from Billings also received the honor on Sept. 19, Sept. 5 and Aug. 29.

Stapleton scored two goals over the weekend. Both of the goals were in a 2-0 win over Warner Pacific, marking Stapleton's fifth two-goal performance of the year.

For the season, Stapleton has scored 11 goals. She leads the CCC in goals scored by six.

