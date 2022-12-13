HELENA — Nine months ago, Brayden Koch was in the process of leading Helena Capital’s boys basketball team to a state title, a journey that wound through the Western AA Divisional Tournament in Carroll’s PE Center, and ended with the Bruins hoisting a divisional championship trophy, and later, state championship hardware.
Fast forward to last weekend and Koch was doing more of the same: helping lead his team to victory.
This time, though, it was in a different role with a different program.
Koch, a true freshman on Carroll’s men’s basketball team, started at point guard for the Saints in victories over Bushnell and Corban.
Koch played at least 34 minutes in each game, scoring a season-best 14 points against Bushnell and another 13 on Saturday against Corban.
“It’s just been a great opportunity for me,” Koch said. “I’ve never played point guard before – not since middle school – so that’s a new job for me. I’m still getting used to it.”
“I know in high school I wasn’t the best ball-handler. This off-season, I worked on my handles. The biggest thing is just trying to stay calm and collected and not turn the ball over.”
The reigning Montana Mr. Basketball has started the last five games for head coach Kurt Paulson, and after missing the team’s first two countable contests, has played at least 28 minutes in all seven games since.
It’s that calmness Koch speaks of that Paulson likes so much – the ability to handle the basketball against pressure while getting Carroll into its offenses with the right entry pass.
Koch said he’s playing roughly 25 pounds heavier than he did for much of his senior season when an illness took him down to about 140 pounds. While Koch hasn’t confirmed it with an official measurement, to the naked eye, he looks slightly taller than during his time as a Bruin.
“Brayden has a great vision for the game and feel,” Paulson said. “I thought he moved the ball really well for us last weekend and he can also create his own shot off that pull-up or inside-out 3-pointer.”
“He’s very steady and calm out there. He’s coming along and we trust him.”
Koch paces the team in minutes played per game (33) and is fourth on the roster in scoring (9.3 PPG). He's dished out 11 assists against six turnovers, resulting in the team's second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).
His teammates say they can see confidence building in Koch almost daily and certainly with each game.
Koch said he feels the trust from his teammates and recently received a post game vote of confidence from his coach that he would be the team’s point man for, at least, the foreseeable future.
That doesn’t mean fans won’t see other players – namely Andrew Cook, Jonny Hillman and Garrett Long – bringing the ball up the court for Carroll, it just means when Koch is out there, he’ll probably handle it the most.
“[It’s] just not thinking when you play,” Koch said of his calmness on the court. “The more you think, the more you’re gonna mess up. I think just staying poised is the biggest key and knowing your teammates are gonna have your back.”
As Koch’s confidence has increased, so have his shot attempts.
After attempting no more than nine in his first four games, Koch has fired off at least 10 shots in each of his last three contests.
Over the weekend, Koch made six field goals in back-to-back games, the majority of which came from just inside the 3-point line off kick-outs, hand-offs or give-and-go actions.
Koch is shooting 46.6 percent (27-for-58) from the field and has buried eight triples in seven games.
“He’s gotta take shots for us,” Paulson said. “When he takes a shot for this team, it’s a good thing for our group. He’s gotta shoot and he’s slowly figuring that out. His teammates are figuring that out.”
“He’s gotta shoot for us because he makes them.”
Koch is far from the only freshman who has received playing time under Paulson. Heck, he’s one of three impact freshmen on this year’s team alone, with Isaiah Moore and Derek Kramer being the others.
Koch’s career, at least in the early going, is taking a similar path as that of a freshman guard four years ago.
Shamrock Campbell, who went on to score over 1,500 career points at Carroll and earn All-American status and who is using his fifth year of eligibility to play for NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene, started right away and led his team in minutes played as a true freshman.
“It was four years that we threw Shamrock in there to the wolves,” Paulson said. “Brayden has a ton of experience – state championship-caliber experience.”
“His teammates trust him, so that’s pretty easy [to play him].”
To compare Koch and Campbell would be wrong. Koch has to forge his own path at Carroll, but even for a player who enjoyed as much success at the high school level as Koch did, it says something about the type of player he is to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
“I never really thought I’d be in the position I am today,” Koch said. “As a freshman, you don’t have much confidence coming in, so to be able to have this starting role and have all the guys have my back and bring me up when I’m down means a lot.”
“To be successful and carry on what I did in high school is pretty cool.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.