HELENA — Brendan Temple, Carroll’s 6-foot-8 technician in the low block, has come a long way since his days as a 5-foot-8 freshman at Douglas County High School in Colorado.
Heck, he’s come a long way since stepping foot on Carroll’s campus as a 185-pound freshman who hadn’t spent much time playing in the post.
Now, Temple is 220 pounds and, perhaps, more nimble, as showcased Thursday night in his 27-point, 13-rebound double-double in a conference-opening win over Montana Western.
“That’s what we’ve tried to do – recruit high school kids and get them better,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “[Brendan] is like the prime example of that. He’s worked so hard and each year he gets better and has more production and his role increases.”
“Now he’s gotta step into a scoring role and leadership role, and he’s doing that. It’s just been the process and it’s fun to watch him.”
Temple is, along with fellow senior Jonny Hillman, a team captain while averaging north of 13 points per game.
This season, which has seen Temple triple his number of career double-doubles with back-to-back outstanding performances, is the culmination of work that started about the same time as his growth spurt.
In his last couple years of high school, Temple said he grew about six inches, filling out to 6-foot-8.
“I remember I grew so fast that I was a really lanky, skinny kid,” Temple said with a smirk. “I was a little bit uncoordinated from growing so fast. Just working out every summer and getting a little bit better every day with my athleticism.”
Much of that work, Temple said, was with Douglas County coach and former NBA player Earl Boykins.
“He always had me working out in the summer with him and just learning every aspect of the game,” Temple said. “Learning how to use my body. Even though we had different body types – he’s 5-foot-5 and I’m 6-foot-7 – he just knew what I was looking for and how to execute it.”
Temple gave up the idea of being a wing player once he got to Carroll, instead investing in the process that turned him into a preseason All-Conference selection and go-to scoring option in the low block.
“I remember having a good stretch of games [in Oregon last year] and realizing that I can go out and win games for this team, if shots aren’t falling from outside,” Temple said of his “aha” moment when things started to click.
Temple scored 15 points in the second half of Thursday’s win over Western, and assisted or scored on a string of baskets to help Carroll gain some separation in crunch time.
For Temple, Thursday night represented a career high in both points (27) and rebounds (13) and was the first 20-point game of his Carroll career.
He accomplished the feat with a flurry of moves that have been drilled in work out sessions for the better part of four years, but also with a certain precision that’s been learned through nothing more than game experience.
“It’s definitely just the flow of the game and taking what the defense gives you and, honestly, just not trying to do too much,” Temple said.
“Just being fundamental. It’s like all of those things combined. Having good body awareness and just not doing too much.”
He also dished out multiple assists for the fourth time this season and 13th time in the last two campaigns.
Temple’s ability to do what he did Thursday – pass out of the post – is the biggest reason Paulson puts so much emphasis on getting post touches.
The Saints just play better when their big man is involved.
“He’s a really good passer,” Paulson said. “He’s a good player, you saw his moves and his footwork, but then he can really pass, so that’s why I want to play through him, because he can make his teammates better.”
“It’s like a revolving door – [my teammates] are gonna help me out and I’m gonna help them out and we’re gonna find each other,” Temple said. “It’s a never-ending cycle of good basketball.”
Carroll is off to a 5-1 start and will continue conference play on Saturday against MSU-Northern in Havre.
The Lights are 6-1, but fell in double overtime to Providence in their league opener on Thursday.
Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. following the women’s game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.