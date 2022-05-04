HELENA — Brett Glaser struggled to find the words to describe his feelings when he found out his score.
The Carroll junior, competing in just his second-ever collegiate decathlon, had racked up 6,307 points in the 10-event discipline over two days at the Trudnowski Open on April 21 and 22. At the time, the score placed him top-five in the NAIA. Currently, Glaser owns the seventh-best decathlon score nationally and has roughly a 450-point cushion to the decathletes on the outside looking into the top-16.
“I thought [the score] was going to be way lower,” Glaser said. “I looked at that and I was like, ‘wow’...It’s pretty safe to say we’ve sealed the deal. We’re going now.”
Glaser, who is, for all intents and purposes, locked into the NAIA Outdoor National Championship Meet in the decathlon, would make the trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, to compete in outdoor nationals for the first time.
Athletes must be ranked 16th or higher in order to qualify in the decathlon. Current rankings can be viewed here.
If his ranking holds, Glaser would get to travel and compete with teammate and good friend Lee Walburn.
Walburn is the NAIA’s defending national champion in the decathlon and currently holds the top mark in the nation after amassing 7,156 points at the Bryan Clay Invitational in mid-April.
Just a week removed from laying down that mark, Walburn was on the track at Vigilante Stadium right next to Glaser lining up to run the 100-meter dash, the first event of his second decathlon in as many weeks.
That was the plan all along. The Trudnowski Open, Carroll’s home track and field meet, had been picked out weeks before as Glaser’s opportunity to qualify for nationals in the decathlon.
“The whole goal was to get Brett qualified and to push him,” Walburn said. “He did an amazing job. That’s kind of the coolest takeaway of this second decathlon – give Brett someone to run with and challenge him. He excelled and battled through some hard spots. Just really proud of him.”
With Walburn still recovering from his record-setting decathlon in California, he used the Trudnowski as extra practice and a time to work on certain aspects in order to hopefully better his scores down the road. For Glaser, Walburn’s presence gave him somebody to lean on, take advice from, hangout with during downtime between events, and celebrate with when things went right.
“Lee didn’t have to do this, for sure,” Saints head coach Harry Clark said. “He did it to get Brett qualified. That’s just being a great teammate. That’s the only reason Brett got it. He couldn’t have done it by himself. You have to have somebody there with you doing it…[Lee] still had a good score after doing a decathlon [in California]. You just don’t do those back-to-back. That kinda tells you the person he is and how hard he trains.”
Glaser and Walburn are more than training partners and teammates, they’re friends. It’s a friendship that’s been building over the last two years, when Glaser transferred to Carroll.
Spend any time around the two and it doesn’t take long to see their personalities are nearly completely different. Glaser is often described as exuberant and out-going, even talkative. Walburn is more reserved.
The two balance each other out in that department, but as athletes with similar goals, they spend much time together doing things like school work, lifting and running, or something more laid back, like fishing.
“When I transferred here, I remember seeing this big, lanky, goofy guy sitting in the weight room,” Glaser said of Walburn. “I didn’t know anyone on the track team, but he had a track and field shirt, so I was like, ‘I should really go introduce myself.’ Pretty much the rest is history. I met him and knew him for like a minute at that point and he asked me if I wanted to come lift and run with him right after I met him. I don’t know a lot of guys who would be willing to do something like that.”
Glaser said the best piece of advice he has received from Walburn centers around what to focus on during a decathlon. Keeping your eyes on the next event, rather than rehashing what happened previously – good or bad – helped Walburn win a national championship and is a discipline decathletes need to possess to be successful.
In his qualifying attempt two weeks ago, Glaser set overall personal records or outdoor PRs in seven of the 10 events on his way to scoring 353 more points than he did in the same meet last year.
That 5,954-point performance left him a few hundred points short of making it to nationals in 2021, something he wasn’t about to replicate with another year of experience under his belt and Walburn by his side.
“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Glaser said. “[Lee] is one of the best friends I’ve got. He’s probably the best training partner any multi, and just friend in general, could ask for. He’s always holding everybody accountable. He’s friendly, kind. He’s a genuine person.”
Glaser’s journey to this point has been nothing short of a grind. He almost lost his father at an early age and battled his own injuries throughout high school that resulted in him needing multiple surgeries. After originally committing to North Dakota State out of Glasgow High School, Glaser transferred to Montana before eventually landing at Carroll.
Overcoming adversity has been a theme of Glaser’s life.
He has done so on and off the field of competition and qualifying for outdoor nationals would continue the progression that saw Glaser compete in the heptathlon at nationals during indoor season this spring.
Glaser finished 13th out of 13 competitors in March after he recorded a no-height in the pole vault.
Glaser said that event has always presented the biggest challenge for him. That is why, during his decathlon qualifying attempt, he was so happy to clear the opening height on his third and final try that he rushed over to hug Walburn after pulling it off.
Glaser then went on to establish his new outdoor personal record in the pole vault at 3.66 meters (12 feet) and earn 525 points toward his decathlon score.
Clark said Glaser’s ability to overcome that adversity in the pole vault and get a height showcases the strides he has made since coming to Carroll.
“Had two misses on opening height and then he made it and ended up making three more heights. It turned out to be a really good day,” Clark said. “That’s what I mean about mental – getting through some things, where usually he’d just lock up. Now, he doesn’t anymore. He just lets it flow and goes and does what he’s supposed to do.”
Throughout the two-day event, in which athletes and spectators dealt with chilly temperatures and rainy conditions, Glaser’s mother and sister were on hand to support him after making the roughly six-hour trip.
Glaser’s dad, who is confined to a wheelchair, was not able to attend, but did get to see some of his son’s performance through video captured by Glaser’s mother.
Glaser said his father attended indoor nationals earlier this year in South Dakota. It was the first in-person opportunity he had to watch his son compete collegiately.
“It’s an unbreakable bond to say it simplest,” Glaser said of his family. “We have been through hell and back and had a curveball thrown [at us] with my dad’s accident. We’ve had some really hard times, and the fact that we’ve been able to make it through, it says a lot.”
For his effort in the decathlon, Glaser was tabbed Frontier Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on April 25. As the only two decathletes to compete in the Trudnowski Open, Walburn and Glaser finished one-two in the event at the conference championship meet as their scores carried over.
Glaser also placed third in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump at the conference meet and fifth in the triple jump. He was a member, along with Walburn, Chad Hemsley and Broder Thurston, of Carroll’s 4x400 relay team that won its race at the championship meet.
Factoring in the eight points for his second-place decathlon finish and the 10 he helped the Saints earn in the 4x400 and Glaser was at least partially responsible for 32 points toward Carroll’s conference championship-winning total.
Between now and outdoor nationals, Carroll has just one more scheduled meet. Glaser is close to qualifying in the triple jump and javelin, while the Saints’ 4x400 relay team is less than two seconds away from the NAIA “B” Standard.
Making improvements there is on Glaser’s immediate to-do list, but he would also like to earn All-American honors in the decathlon later this month, something that would take a top-10 finish.
Now just three weeks away from the NAIA Outdoor National Championships and Glaser’s chances of being on a flight to Alabama grow stronger each day.
“It would be a blast,” Walburn said of the possibility of going to nationals with Glaser. “The experience of nationals is amazing because it brings out the best in a lot of people, especially with the competition and scores. It’s an incredible environment where you get to push yourself and see what you’re capable of – get big scores and set PRs…
“It’s a great atmosphere for that. I’m really excited for him to experience that. We’ll push each other. It’s also nice to have that teammate, that buddy, there.”
