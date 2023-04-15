HELENA — Brett Glaser hugged a teammate as he walked off the field at Vigilante Stadium as a Frontier Conference Champion decathlete.

The Trudnowski Open, a meet Carroll hosts, acted as the Frontier Championships for the heptathlon and decathlon on Friday and Saturday. Championships for all other track and field events are scheduled for April 27 and 28 in Billings.

Glaser, a national qualifier in the decathlon a year ago, set a personal record in the 10-event marathon, scoring 6,502 points in what was his final home meet.

“It’s kind of emotional,” Glaser said. “As I saw everybody come out onto the field [for Senior Day] – it didn’t really hit me until that moment that this was gonna be the last time I run on this track in a meet…

“It was emotional, it was cool, it was sad. I really don’t have anything to be sad about other than it’s the last days of track and field.”

That mark is currently fifth-best in the NAIA and roughly 200 points better than the result that propelled him to nationals in 2022.

“I did so much better than I did here last year,” Glaser said. “I’ve got nothing to really hang my head about.”

The weather – clear and cool – and the competition – four other athletes competed alongside Glaser on Friday and Saturday – were better than last year, and while Glaser didn’t have his buddy Lee Walburn to lean on, he still set personal records in four events (100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus and javelin throw).

A new year brought about a new role for Glaser.

Last season, he was the one competing in just his second collegiate decathlon. This year, he was the only decathlete with experience as a multi at the Trudnowski Open.

Just as he was mentored by Walburn, who transferred to Washington State in the off-season, Glaser was there when Carroll freshman Jackson Tarum needed him during the two-day event.

Tarum, a Great Falls Central graduate, finished second in the decathlon with a score of 5,317.

“I miss having a fishing buddy, for sure,” Glaser said of Walburn’s departure. “He’s one of my best friends and it was sad to see him leave, but he did what he wanted to do, that was his choice and I respect him for it.”

“Taking up the mantle here – I wasn’t really sure it was gonna happen. Then when it did, it was a little shocking, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘whatever, gotta suck it up. It’s time to take up the mantle and show these kids how to be a good role model and mentor.’”

Glaser started strong on Friday with a 11.41-second PR in the 100-meter dash and ended with a 50.46-second run in the 400, good enough to earn an event-best 794 points.

His 15.72-second PR in the 110-meter hurdles earned 765 points, while his 54.53-meter (178 feet, 11 inches) PR in the javelin added another 656 points.

Glaser led Rocky Mountain College’s Jay Jetmore by just 216 points after day one, but Jetmore fell off the pace in the hurdles, did not record a height in the pole vault and did not finish the 1500-meter run.

Glaser knocked on the door of All-American status last year with a 12th-place finish at nationals that was 118 points shy of cracking the top-8.

This year, Glaser hopes to kick that door down.

His performance this weekend would’ve been good enough for fifth at last year’s nationals.

“I wanna get All-American, that’s my goal,” Glaser said. “I’m gonna work my butt off. I’m just gonna keep working until, at the end of every practice, it’s hard to walk…

“Keep going, keep a good mentality. Been working on a lot of good things, a lot of things are getting better.”

‘I had really high expectations for myself’

A newly-minted All-American from her fourth-place finish in the pentathlon during indoor season, Montana Tech’s Abby Clark likely punched her ticket to outdoor nationals with a 497-point personal record in the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday.

She needs to remain inside the NAIA’s top-16 to qualify for nationals, but Clark’s 4,460-point effort in a Frontier Conference Championship-winning performance currently ranks the sophomore from Fort Benton fourth in the NAIA.

“I had really high expectations for myself,” Clark said. “Day one I didn’t really meet those expectations right away, but I made up some ground in others. That’s the beauty of the hep…

“Really happy with my final score…I’m excited to keep working and hopefully put together another good full heptathlon for nationals.”

Clark, now a back-to-back conference champion in the heptathlon, said she experienced what she called a breakthrough in the event, at the same meet, last year.

A score of 3,963 points hit the NAIA “B” Standard, but wasn’t good enough to crack the top-16.

That, Clark said, only made her pursue nationals harder this time around.

Mental strength and toughness are two things Clark pointed to as having improved upon – the ability to not let a bad event impact the next.

“Being able to compartmentalize each event and grow through adversity,” Clark summed up. “When you lose some ground in other events, if you’re able to compartmentalize and really just mentally focus on your event – that’s a really, really important skill to have.”

“Definitely did not have that last year and did not have it in high school.”

Clark PR’d in the shot put (10.53 meters; 34’ 6.75”) and 200-meter dash (26.48 seconds) to end day one after opening her heptathlon with a 16.14-second run in the 100-meter hurdles.

She didn’t long jump as well as she wanted (5.02 meters), but with teammate Olleca Severson to chase in the 800, got within four and a half seconds of another personal record.

“Before the 800, we sat down with our coaches and coach was like, ‘Olleca you gotta run out in the 800 because Abby has to follow you,’” Clark said.

“There’s a camaraderie there because, at first, she was like, ‘I don’t think [my score] is good enough for a score for nationals, but if it’s for Abby, I’m gonna go and run an 800 hard.’”

Severson garnered 721 points from a two-minute, 27.81-second effort in that 800, solidifying her second-place score of 4,034 points, a 211-point increase from last season.

Severson is currently 12th in the NAIA in the heptathlon rankings.

Tech finished one-through-four in the heptathlon with Jadyn Vermillion earning third (3,767 points) in her first-ever experience as a multi, while Naiya Beaudin finished fourth with a score of 3,727 points.

Sorren Reese (3,464) and Makayla Goffena (2,929) from Carroll rounded out the field.

“I’d say that’s probably the reason I stuck with the heptathlon is because I had people to push me,” Clark said.

“Something I love about being a multi is, even if you don’t have people on your team competing with you, you meet some really cool people because you’re all just suffering through the same seven events at the same time.”

Clark is no stranger to the NAIA Outdoor Nationals, having competed in the high jump open last year.

This time, though, Clark has the capability and confidence to take what she left on the table this weekend and compete for another All-America nod.

Other notable results from the Trudnowski Open

Providence’s Terra Bertsch eclipsed the NAIA “A” standard with a pole vault of 12 feet (3.66 meters). Bertsch’s vault is currently tied for ninth best in the NAIA.

Rocky Mountain College’s Jackson Wilson hit the NAIA “A” standard in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:34.44 (converted from 14:51.34 for altitude). Wilson is currently ranked fifth in the NAIA with that time.

Carroll’s Garrett Kocab recorded a 52-foot, 0.5-inch (15.86 meters) shot put on Saturday to hit the NAIA “A” standard and place him 13th in the country.