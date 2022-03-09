HELENA — Athletic success in the sixth year of a collegiate career is nothing new for the Wagner family.
It was 12 short years ago that Gary Wagner, in his sixth season of competition, guided Carroll’s football team to its sixth national championship in nine years as the Saints’ starting quarterback.
Gary’s younger sister, Dani, now has a similar opportunity in her sixth season as a Saint.
Carroll’s women’s basketball team begins its hunt for a national championship on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. Dani enters the tournament as Carroll’s leading scorer, averaging 14.6 points per game through the regular-season and conference tournament.
“It would be amazing,” Dani said about the prospect of winning a national championship. “That’s what I came back for. We wanna do it, we know we are capable of doing it. I think we’re just really excited to go play someone outside of our conference where they really don’t know our strengths and weaknesses. We can just go out there and battle. We’re really excited for it and I know that we know that we have the chance to do that.”
Dani is the youngest of five and the third Wagner to attend Carroll College. Her brother Billy joined Gary on that 2010 championship-winning football team and spent three-plus years at Carroll. Dani is about 10 years younger than Billy and grew up in what was an extremely athletic and close family.
All four of Dani’s siblings competed in sports, either at the high school level or collegiately. Her father wrestled at MSU-Northern and her mother played Division I basketball. Name a sport and chances are someone in the Wagner family played it at one point in their lives.
As for Dani, she competed in basketball (winning a state championship in 2014), volleyball and softball at Havre High School. She was all-state in all three, showcasing that toughness and competitive spirit she learned as the youngest in a family full of competitors.
“We’re very, very close, but [sports] are what brings us closer,” Dani said. “Spending every weekend together. We just wouldn’t have it any other way. I know things are going to be different when basketball is over, but since I was little, all I can remember is traveling to watch each other [compete]. We’re a really supportive family that is very passionate about sports. That’s what we do. When it’s over, it’s going to be tough, but it’s been fun.”
Dani’s family has been with her every step of the way. Gary said no one has attended more Carroll basketball games in Dani’s tenure than their parents, and said that with his residence in Helena, he is able to bring his young daughter to watch Aunt Dani play frequently.
“We’ve traveled all over the state, all over the country, to watch her do her thing,” Gary said. “I just can’t believe it’s coming to an end. All of us siblings have been living vicariously through her. We don’t get to do much competing anymore these days, so tagging along and watching her – I can’t believe how quick it’s been.”
Even with the Saints having to travel to New Orleans for this year’s NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, the family’s support of its youngest will not waver. Gary confirmed that many members of the family will be in attendance at Tulane’s Fogelman Arena when Carroll tips off with Lindsey Wilson on Friday afternoon.
“There was never a doubt in my mind that my family wasn’t going to be wherever I was,” Dani said. “It just takes me back to when my brother was in the championship in Rome, Georgia. I remember the year they won the national championship. Every single person was up in those stands. I know what it meant to him and I know what it’s going to mean to me to have every single person there for me.”
Dani was in fifth grade when her brother helped secure that national championship. In his six-year career, Gary was a member of three title teams, and amassed over 5,200 passing yards and nearly 60 total touchdowns.
For all that her brothers accomplished on the football field, Dani has quite clearly forged her own path and left what will be a lasting impact on Carroll athletics, doing so on the hardwood.
She will depart Carroll as a four-time All-Conference selection (three-time first-team pick), a multi-time All-American, and with three Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament championships on her ledger.
“I look up to every sibling in my family a lot, but specifically, both my brothers,” Dani said. “I know Gary did a lot of really cool things here at Carroll. Coming in, I came out to perform as best I could for everyone here at Carroll…I just knew this program was successful and I wanted to come here and do my best to help this program be successful in any way that was necessary.”
Even with this season still in progress, Dani has appeared in over 150 career games and scored 1,699 career points. Earlier this season, she became the Saints’ second all-time leading scorer and just the third Carroll women’s basketball player to amass at least 1,500 points. Only Dani and Jolene Fuzesy have scored north of 1,600 points in a Saints career.
Dani is top-five in at least five different all-time statistical categories in program history. She has secured her place as one of the best shooters in Saints history, knocking down 261 3-pointers to date, the third-most all-time. Her 636 made field goals rank second in program history. Dani is also a 47 percent shooter for her career.
“Some kids may get to the point in their careers where they’ve been there and done that. They’ve been an All-American, they’re a first-team all-conference, they’re a leading scorer, and then they settle to just come in and enjoy the ride. That hasn’t been Dani’s approach,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “She’s continued to get better. She’s improved her game, she’s improved her defense, and she just comes to work every day. When she’s doing that, it’s contagious throughout our team.”
Three-straight seasons Dani has paced Carroll’s roster in scoring. Last season she notched a career-best 15 points per game and made 62 3-pointers in 24 games. Dani has increased the number of 3-point field goals made each of the last four seasons, culminating in her 80 made triples in 31 games so far this season. That number ties her for 21st in the NAIA.
This season, Dani is enjoying the best overall shooting percentage of her career. Not since a limited sample size during her redshirt freshman campaign has Dani shot 50 percent or better from the field for a season. Heading into the national tournament, Dani is 171-for-334, or 51.2 percent, from the field.
Thirteen times this season Dani has scored at least 15 points. Sixteen times she has knocked down at least three, 3-pointers in a game.
“As great of a career as Dani has had, this year has probably been her best…Teams have given their best effort to try to even keep the ball out of her hands. Not even limit her shot attempts or take away her left, just not even let her get it,” Sayers said. “I feel like over the course of the last month her discipline and her demeanor and her leadership has continued to improve…
“I think she’s ready for a big run and I think she’s ready to help us make a huge run in the national tournament. This is Year 6 that she’s been a part of this. She’s played in a lot of big games, she’s played in a lot of national tournament games. She’s gonna have a great tournament, I can feel it.”
One of Dani’s all-time best performances came earlier this season against the team Carroll faces on Friday. The sixth-year senior buried six 3-pointers, went 11-for-15 from the field, and totaled 28 points, including 17 in the second quarter, in the Saints’ 84-63 victory over Lindsey Wilson on Nov. 27.
Carroll, a team that qualified for its 13th national tournament, is the No. 3 seed in the Naismith Quadrant. Carroll’s at-large selection means the Saints have now qualified for five-straight tournaments dating back to Dani’s redshirt freshman campaign. Carroll is 7-11 all-time in national tournament contests and failed to make it past the opening round last season, falling to Lewis-Clark State.
“We’ve all been in this situation multiple times,” Dani said. “We knew coming into this year that we had to have a different mindset. We’re ready to go in there and tackle any obstacle in our way. We’re gonna have adversity, we’re gonna have some good times and some bad times during the game, but we have to stay strong together. I think more than anything this year we know that we have to be confident, but trust one another, and play like one.”
Carroll needs six victories in a 12-day span to earn what would be the program’s first national championship. Accomplishing that was a big reason the Saints’ super senior class decided to stay together for another year and something Dani and her teammates have had their eye on for a while.
It’ll be tough considering the talent present in the NAIA, but for the Wagners, sixth years have produced magic in the past and anything is possible.
“I’ve kinda goofed around with her and said, ‘hey, you know, that sixth year is not all that bad sometimes. Pretty good things can happen,’” Gary said. “I know they just take it week-by-week and game-by-game because that’s the mentality of a successful program and team…
“You just never know…It’s the sixth year. There’s a potential and, boy, if that happens, that would be something awesome.”
Carroll tips off against Lindsey Wilson on Friday at noon Mountain Time inside Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans. If the Saints win, they will play the winner of the Loyola-Menlo matchup for a chance to advance to the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Carroll’s first-round game can be streamed here.
