KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Former Carroll College star Dani Wagner's jersey has been placed on the Ring of Honor display at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville in recognition of her outstanding play for the 2021-22 season.
Wagner, a guard from Havre, averaged 15.1 points per game, shot 51.3 percent from the field, and knocked down 43.3 percent of her 3-pointers in her senior season. It was her third straight season as the Saints' leading scorer.
"The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation's top players at every level," said Kelly Mathis, director of development for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. "To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women."
With over 100 jerseys in the rafters, the Ring of Honor displays jerseys of some of the best high school and college players in the country from the previous season. Players such as Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and Aja Wilson have had their jerseys displayed there.
"It is such an amazing honor to have a jersey hung in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. In my time here, we have had the honor of having four there, starting back with Torrie Cahill in 2013, followed by Katie Estey, then Hannah Dean, and now Dani Wagner. It is a tribute to our players and the teams they represented," Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said. "I feel honored to have coached some of the very best to play in the NAIA and to have their Carroll College Women's Basketball jersey hung in the in the Ring of Honor at the Hall of Fame is very special."
Wagner was an All-American three times and finished as the program's second all-time leading scorer.
"I've got to say that I feel absolutely honored, grateful, and blessed," Wagner said. "I truly can't believe I was chosen but can honestly say that if it wasn't for the persistency and dedication from coach Sayers over the years and legends like Hannah Dean guiding me along the way, none of this would have been possible.
"I am thankful that I was one of the 100 female athletes chosen and I will cherish this forever."
