HELENA — Carroll’s journey toward improving weekly and playing its best as the regular-season deepens showed up Saturday inside Nelson Stadium.
The Saints shutout then-No. 14-ranked Rocky Mountain College, allowing just 127 yards and seven first downs, while playing a “well-rounded” game in a 24-0 victory.
For Carroll’s defense, that contest only continued to build upon the legend of a unit that shows up the biggest when the most is on the line.
Think back to the 2021 spring season when, in the regular-season finale, Carroll held No. 6-ranked College of Idaho to 19 points to a playoff berth a reality.
Or when Carroll limited that same C of I squad to six points at the end of last year, derailing the Yotes’ outright conference title hopes and locking up the Saints’ third consecutive winning season.
On Saturday, Carroll’s defense pitched a shutout, keeping the Saints’ goal of a Frontier Conference title alive and propelling them into the NAIA’s top-25 for just the second time this year.
“It’s mentally preparing yourself for that game throughout the week,” Carroll defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said. “Making sure you have great practices leading up to [the game]...
“We had our best Friday practice last week and it led right into Saturday – those guys, Saturday morning, showed up ready to go play a football game at a high level.”
Carroll’s defense started the season off strong (10 points allowed to No. 17-ranked Montana Western), but a string of particularly stingy efforts has vaulted the unit toward the top of the Frontier in a couple key categories.
Over the last two games, the Saints have allowed just three combined points and 131 total yards. In the last four, opponents are averaging just 12 points and 193.3 yards per game against the purple and gold.
“We’re really finding a groove right now,” Bandelow said. “Guys are playing fast, playing confident and not afraid to go make plays.”
“It’s the coaches figuring out the players, the players figuring out the coaches, the scheme starting to morph – figuring out what these guys are best at and how we can call the game according to that.”
Finding ways to get better daily is a top-down initiative, Bandelow said.
It starts with head coach Troy Purcell imploring his players to have a goal, something they want to improve upon, every practice, and trickles down to the players having the desire to improve daily.
It’s often small things, but over time, stacking that improvement and solid practices turns into more consistent high-level play on the field.
“As long as you continue to get better and continue to grow, then you have a chance to be successful,” Purcell said. “Everybody’s ultimate goal is to win championships, and if you’re getting better each day, you’ve got that opportunity.”
“Our coaches have been pushing us to the point where they expect us to, each week, get better,” Carroll redshirt sophomore linebacker Tucker Jones said. “I feel like we’ve been doing a good job as players taking that as a challenge and pushing forward.”
Carroll is now tied for the conference lead allowing just 15.3 points per game and paces the Frontier – by nearly 22 yards – giving up just 243.6 yards per outing.
Central to that group’s success is a middle linebacking corps of Colin Sassano and Tucker Jones.
Sassano is a sixth-year senior preparing to suit up for his final home game on Saturday. He’s battled injuries to become the Saints’ vocal leader on defense as one of its captains.
Jones, according to Bandelow, provides energy that his teammates feed off of.
He played every defensive snap against Rocky and made his presence felt in the backfield (half-sack, numerous quarterback hits), over the middle (tipped pass on critical third down in second quarter), and in the run game (TFL on Rocky 4th and 3 play from Carroll’s 38 in a 0-0 game).
“He’s a gamer, he makes our defense go,” Bandelow said of Jones. “It’s him and [Garrett] Kocab standing right there in the middle of the defense. That’s pretty scary for opposing offenses.”
“You can call whatever play call you want – he’ll find a way to impact the play.”
Jones and Sassano are Carroll’s second- and third-leading tacklers heading into Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon.
Jones ranks second on the roster in tackles for loss with five and has the team’s longest interception return of the season – a 63-yarder in the season-opener against Western.
Sassano booked a season-best nine tackles three games ago against C of I, and like Jones, has been asked to blitz just as much as play coverage while filling responsibilities in the run defense.
The duo plays off each other well, and working hand-in-hand with the defensive line and defensive backs, allows Carroll to throw multiple different looks at opposing offenses.
“It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling being able to go out – with a guy who you hang out with on a casual Saturday – and flip it over to a game day and be in the box together and work together,” Jones said. “I think our playing styles complement each other and we have an expectation that we hold each other to.”
“We like to play fast and we like to hit people.”
The play of Carroll’s defense is what lifted the Saints to a playoff bid two seasons ago (defensive points allowed was conference tiebreaker).
That unit, once again, will be a driving force in Carroll’s success during the last three games as the Saints look to take advantage of their path to a conference title and trip to the postseason.
It’ll take winning out, which will take continued weekly improvement from a team with two top-20 wins already this season.
Talk about big games, well, each of the next three will be bigger than the next to end the regular-season.
“When you get toward the end of the season and things keep going better and better, it’s a culmination of a lot of things, but it’s that hard work really paying off,” Bandelow said. “I think it says we’re doing something right around here that we’re finishing on a high note and everything is pointing upward towards the end of the regular-season.”
“Now, the job is to finish strong.”
