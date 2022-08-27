HELENA — Throughout the off-season – in practices and scrimmages alike – flashes of the ability Carroll’s defensive front possesses lit up the field.
On Saturday, against the Frontier Conference’s preseason favorite and No. 17-ranked Montana Western, those flashes of greatness turned into a storm that consumed the Bulldogs and quarterback Jon Jund in a 16-10 Carroll victory.
Six times the Saints brought Jund down behind the line of scrimmage and uncountable times they sent the redshirt senior scrambling for daylight.
“I thought their defensive front was the difference,” Western head coach Ryan Nourse said. “They beat up our offensive front, so we weren’t able – we could do little to nothing. We messed up on opportunities. They play hard and they put us in situations. We knew we weren’t going to be able to make mistakes and have a chance.”
“Their defensive front dominated us.”
Back-to-back turnovers on Western’s final offensive possessions capped an effort that saw the Saints hold the Frontier's best offense a season ago to 263 total yards on 71 plays (3.7 yards per play).
Leading by six with under three minutes left, Thomas McGree stepped in front of a Jund pass for his first career interception.
Carroll – seeking a first down to ice the game – couldn’t move the football, giving Jund one final chance to create some magic.
Needing to traverse 80 yards in less than 20 seconds, Jund stepped through Carroll’s pass-rush, scrambled, and found an open field. He sprinted 29 yards across the 50 before Hunter Peck – the Saints’ 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher, punched the ball free from behind.
Tug Smith jumped on the loose ball before jumping up and celebrating the ensuing victory with jubilant teammates.
For the fourth consecutive time, Carroll and Western played to a one-score decision.
“Today was a dog fight,” Carroll linebacker Jacob Resch said. “Just a boxing match – 12 rounds of back-and-forth. I thought our offense brought the lunch pail to work and I thought we did the same. It was just a grind.”
Resch teamed up with Garrett Worden to end a Western third-quarter drive with back-to-back sacks. Two drives later, as Carroll was clinging to a 10-3 advantage, Peck and Garrett Kocab brought Jund down.
Kocab and Worden combined for 15 tackles and linebackers Tucker Jones and Colin Sassano paired up for 11 tackles, two of which were sacks.
“You have Garrett Worden and Garrett Kocab – those are probably some of the baddest dudes I’ve ever played with,” Resch said. “If you don’t double team them every play, then there’s going to be penetration.”
“That then keeps the edge open for Hunter Peck, me and Michael Maafu off the edge.”
“We had a good rotation out there,” Kocab said. “Guys were flying around, making plays. It was great. We had to play a little bit smarter with our pass rushes, but we got the job done.”
Western tied the game at 10-10 early in the fourth quarter when Jund found Blake Sentman from six yards out.
Carroll had seized the momentum with 10 consecutive points to begin the game, but in the moment, Western had swung some back its way.
The Saints responded by driving 63 yards on 12 plays, taking nearly five minutes off the clock, and kicking a field goal.
A Western three-and-out – on a drive thrown off track by two penalties – set up a short field for Carroll to try to put the game away.
Matt Burgess – playing in his first game since last year’s season-opener – picked up 13 yards right away. His three-yard carry on 3rd and 2 moved the sticks again, allowing Carroll to burn roughly half of the six minutes left on the clock before going up six points with another field goal.
“We knew that we had to run off some time and make some stuff happen so we could win this game,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said. “We just looked at each other and told each other that we trusted each other and we were able to get it done.”
Collins’ 43-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter was the first of the game and anchored the tight end’s 81-yard effort.
“When I saw that the ball was thrown, I knew I had to come back to it,” Collins said of his score. “I did a good job of being big and just attacking the football. Pre-snap, me and Prka saw that it was man, we saw that it was one-high [safety], and he looked at me and told me to go win.”
“That’s what it came down to.”
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka threw for 148 yards and that touchdown in his eighth career start.
Despite running 23 more plays, possessing the football for 13 more minutes and gaining eight more first downs, Western couldn’t get the job done on the road.
Much of it boiled down to Western’s inability to turn long drives into touchdowns.
A 20-play, 81-yard drive right before the half only netted the Bulldogs a field goal, while their opening series ended in Carroll’s Jones sprinting the opposite way down the field with the football after a tipped pass.
“I think it’s just our mentality,” Resch said of Carroll’s short-field defense “We hold each other accountable, and when we get down to the red zone, we hold each other even more accountable. We look at each other and know what needs to be done at that moment.”
Jund was 14-for-30 for 127 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble late.
Jund also ran 22 times for 91 yards.
Bulldogs running back Reese Neville, who torched Carroll in last season’s opener, was held to 30 yards on 11 carries and 31 yards on two receptions.
Trey Mounts caught five passes for 48 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the second half.
Western's defender limited Carroll to 195 total yards and just 47 on the ground.
The Saints only converted four of their 13 third-down opportunities and picked up just 10 first downs.
Still, Carroll's defensive pressure was enough.
“It’s a great game to start with,” Nourse said. “It tells you where you’re at, and right now, we’re not in a position where we can block a very good defensive line.”
Saturday was the first time Carroll opened the season at home since 2016. The Saints are now 11-2 inside Nelson Stadium under head coach Troy Purcell (since 2019).
“It’s so important to us,” Resch said of the victory. “As a team, we’re so excited. I’m at a loss for words – I’ve never [experienced] or won a season-opening home game here at Nelson. It’s just a special feeling to be able to win in front of our fans.”
Carroll will travel to play Montana Tech on Saturday, while Western is scheduled to host Eastern Oregon.
