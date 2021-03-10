HELENA — Spend a few minutes with Carroll football’s newest defensive line coach Arie Anderson and his passion and excitement for the game starts shining through. A difference-maker for Paul Petrino’s Vandals for a couple seasons, Anderson has been on Carroll’s staff since last fall.
“I really enjoy it,” Anderson said of coaching with Carroll. “The staff, they’re great people, they welcome you with open arms. When I got here, they got me in and got me rolling learning the system, what to do. They trust me to do what I need to do with the guys.”
Saints head coach Troy Purcell was on Petrino’s staff during Anderson’s final seasons at Idaho, and while Purcell never coached his new assistant directly, it was through word of mouth and the relationships they shared that ultimately led Anderson to Helena and Carroll’s coaching staff.
“That’s a big blessing,” Anderson said. “I’m happy for the opportunity. Who would’ve thought that a couple years out of college I’d be up here coaching with him on the coaching staff? I’m happy that he gave me that opportunity. I’m here and I’m going to make the best of it and do what I gotta do to push these guys. Be the best that I can be and also push them to be the best they can be.”
Anderson joined Carroll during Fling Ball practices last fall and forged chemistry with fellow defensive line coach Riley Martello. After Martello left for another coaching opportunity, however, Anderson’s role expanded as he settled into his new team.
Since then, Purcell has seen strides taken by Anderson as a coach and camaraderie among him and the players spring up.
“He’s really coming along and he’s really understanding the scheme and relating to the guys,” Purcell said of Anderson. “I do definitely see improvement, which is a credit to him and the defensive staff...I love his enthusiasm and his love for the game. He’s a very compassionate person and a very caring person and I think that relates well to our guys.”
In what will be a relatively young position group for the Saints this season, Anderson does have some players with experience to lean on along that defensive line. Redshirt junior Garrett Kocab was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season after booking 31 tackles and forcing a fumble.
Corbin Walker, a Butte High School product, and Michael Maafu are also going into their redshirt sophomore seasons.
“We got some great guys with a lot of potential,” Anderson said. “I love those guys, they’re working hard everyday. They’re getting better, they’re doing what they need to do. They’re still young, but there’s so much potential there.”
Anderson said he is trying to show some guys tricks of the trade he learned pushing offensive linemen around at the NCAA Division I level. Being a player as little as three or four years ago himself, Anderson can still get pretty hands on with his defensive linemen when it comes to showing them fundamental aspects of the game.
“It’s nice because he’s fresh off playing so he knows what everything is like and he’s able to teach us the technique and we can relate with him...He likes to help everyone out and he likes to go in-depth,” Kocab said. “He wants to see us succeed. We talk about how much he likes to help other people and likes to see them do good. I really appreciate how much he puts into that for us.”
Saturday will mark the first time in nearly 16 months that Carroll football will play a conference opponent in a game that matters toward the standings. The same COVID-19 pandemic that knocked the world into a tailspin kept Frontier Conference teams off the field of play for months on end. In just a handful of days, that comes to an end, and Anderson will get a taste of his first game day as a Saint.
“It means a lot,” Anderson said. “Just getting up, being enthusiastic about going out here and beating somebody, whupping tail. I got my guys, getting them fired up and seeing the fire in their eyes knowing that they’re ready and that I did everything I could to prepare these guys and prepare myself and we’re going out there and taking care of business. It’s been a long time coming.”
The Saints are scheduled to play Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Billings.
