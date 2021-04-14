HELENA — Dennis Flowers III, Carroll men’s basketball’s third-leading scorer this past season, announced his transfer to Arizona Christian University on Wednesday via social media.
As a sophomore, Flowers was an important piece of the Saints’ run into the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament, scoring 19 points against William Penn in the Round of 16.
For the season, Flowers appeared in 27 games, starting 25 and averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He knocked down 40 3-pointers during the 2020-21 season, second-most on Carroll’s roster, while shooting 37.7 percent from that distance.
I’m blessed to announce that I will be joining the ACU Firestorm family next year! I’m very excited, and look forward to working with a great coaching staff and a talented group of guys. Let’s go firestorm! @ACUMBB 🔥🖤 pic.twitter.com/oKSpdFIzST— Dennis Flowers (@Lildenn_treyd) April 14, 2021
Flowers shot 36.7 percent from the field overall and earned honorable mention all-conference honors one year after being named the Frontier Conference’s Freshman-of-the-Year.
Flowers’ transfer to ACU comes roughly a month after Carroll beat the Firestorm 83-79 in Lewiston, Idaho, in the opening round of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament to advance to the final site in Kansas City, Missouri.
In his two years with the Saints, Flowers scored nearly 600 career points and racked up more than 150 rebounds and 120 assists.
