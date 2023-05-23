HELENA — Garrett Kocab will always have a few permanent reminders of his athletic career at Carroll.

Two Frontier Conference championship rings for football.

A tattoo on his right upper leg of a Carroll block “C” with a claw mark through it that he and three of his teammates on the Saints’ defensive line got together.

“It’s our creature emblem, it’s the sign for our D-line group,” Kocab said. “We were like, ‘if we win conference, we’re gonna go get this tattoo.’”

“We won conference and I guess we ended up actually doing it.”

Now, Kocab’s sights are set on the granddaddy of permanent reminders – the perfect ending to a six-year, two-sport career at Carroll.

A national championship.

Kocab and four other national championship hopefuls on Carroll’s track and field team left Monday for Marion, Indiana, and the 2023 NAIA Outdoor National Championships.

He’ll throw the discus – an event in which he enters ranked third nationally – on Thursday.

“That’s my goal,” Kocab said of winning a title. “That’s what I’m shooting for and I think it’s definitely doable. It’s gonna be a dogfight, that’s for sure…

“There’s a couple guys who are up at the top right now and any one of them has a good chance.”

For a good portion of the season, Kocab led the NAIA in distance, churning out impressive throw after impressive throw before shattering his own school and personal records with a 55.49-meter (182 feet, 1 inch) toss at the Trudnowski Open in mid-April.

Kocab swept the Frontier Championships in the shot put and discus for the third straight season and ended his regular-season with back-to-back discus throws exceeding 54 meters at the Tom Gage Classic and Charlie Merrifield Twilight events.

In what Kocab admitted has been his best track and field season, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound-plus thrower has increased his median discus throw distance by nearly five meters (16.4 feet) compared to 2022.

In all six meets that Kocab has thrown the discus, he’s eclipsed 50 meters (164 feet). He’s 6-for-6 in winning those events.

The reason for that jump?

He’s finally healthy after having dealt with a hernia last year, an injury kept him from strength training ahead of nationals.

Kocab has also been able to avoid the wear and tear that comes with spring football practice, and while he maintained football shape while pursuing a potential NFL opportunity, he didn’t participate in drills with Carroll’s football team after exhausting his eligibility last fall.

“The consistency in practice as far as distance goes, and consistency of technique and performance, is at the level where I do believe he’s capable of a throw further than what he’s accomplished,” Carroll throws coach Jimmy Stanton said.

“I think his PR at nationals would be enough to win most years.”

A throw of 170 feet, 6 inches won the discus event at nationals in 2022.

Stanton said he’s seen Kocab rival 180 feet in just about every practice session leading up to the team’s departure for Indiana.

While Kocab doesn’t currently hold the No. 1 discus throw in the NAIA, Stanton believes it’s that consistency – that impressive median throw distance – that makes Kocab a title contender.

“We’re working on, more than anything, is not overpressing to try to throw a big throw,” Stanton said on Saturday.

After enjoying a spring free of the physical strain he’d grown accustomed to, Kocab hasn’t been immune to high levels of stress associated with the completion of his college degree and a desire to land an NFL contract.

He participated in the University of Montana’s Pro Day in April and was told the Pittsburgh Steelers had him on a priority free agent list to sign after the draft.

The Steelers pivoted, though, selecting a defensive tackle in the second round, eliminating the possibility of offering Kocab a contract or extending a rookie camp invite.

“It just really sucks because it seemed like something was gonna happen, you know?” Kocab said. “Then, all of a sudden, everything flipped right at the end…

“Then again, it does kinda relieve some stress because it allows me to really focus on the career I wanna do.”

Kocab, who wants to become a game warden, told his agent not to pursue opportunities in the XFL or any other league because, after track season, he’s ready to explore other passions.

That likely makes this week the last time Kocab participates in a sport competitively.

It’s also his best opportunity to elevate an All-American career to the next level and become the third Saint to win an individual track and field national championship in the last three years (Lee Walburn, decathlon, 2021, 2022; Nikki Krueger, shot put (indoors), 2021).

“It’d be pretty cool,” Kocab said with a chuckle. “I’d have to do it to tell you [what it means], so hopefully I can go do it.”

Kocab also enters nationals with the 10th-best shot put distance in the NAIA (16.33 meters; 53 feet, 7 inches), roughly 10 feet short of the nation's top put.

The men’s discus event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. MT on Thursday. The men’s shot put follows on Friday at 1 p.m. MT. Live results can be found here.

“The best thing to do is just be confident, but also relaxed,” Kocab said. “My plan is to go in there and be confident. I know what I can do, I’ve been doing it all year. That first throw is gonna be a nice, relaxed throw to just get one on the board.”

“Once you get one on the board, you start building with each throw.”