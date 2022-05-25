HELENA — Ifeanyi Okeke was looking for new beginnings and he found that opportunity with Montana Tech.
The Orediggers’ men’s basketball team announced Okeke’s commitment last week via social media. As a junior, Okeke averaged 10.7 points and six rebounds per game for Tech’s in-conference rival, Carroll College.
“He’s got an incredible amount of athleticism,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt told The Montana Standard’s Dante Frattini. “He’s very, very fast and he’s super versatile. If you’ve ever seen him play, he’s a very athletic – kind of a Draymond Green type player. He’s a point-forward. He’s a guy who can snatch the ball off the backboard and initiate the break. He pushes the ball, he’s a terrific passer. He’s a guy who you can initiate offense through because he is a good decision-maker and he’s got that size that he can look over guys.”
Tech is coming off a 27-7 season in which it claimed a share of the Frontier Conference’s Regular Season Championship and beat Carroll for the league’s tournament title. The Orediggers’ season came to a close in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 against SAGU (Tx).
Okeke spent three seasons as a Saint, scoring over 600 points in purple and gold. In January, he was suspended for the remainder of the season after, according to Okeke, being involved in a “DUI situation.”
Okeke did not participate in team activities immediately following the incident. He did, however, finish the season participating in practice and team workouts, but was not permitted on the team’s bench or court during games.
In the early stages of the off-season, according to Okeke, Carroll’s coaching staff made it clear that he would not have a scholarship made available to him for what would have been his senior season with the Saints.
“The coach had taken me off the team, so I didn’t really have an opportunity to come back to Carroll,” Okeke said. “If I did, I would have taken it because I only have one more year to get my degree. I didn’t see a problem with staying, but I didn’t have an opportunity to, so that’s when I started exploring other options.”
Okeke was Carroll’s third-leading scorer at the time of his suspension and had started 19 of the team’s first 20 games.
“I thank him for three years at Carroll and wish him the best at Montana Tech,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said.
Paulson declined to comment further on the specifics surrounding Okeke’s suspension and transfer.
Okeke joins Tech’s roster with at least two years of eligibility remaining. Due to intra-conference transfer rules, the possibility exists that he will be forced to sit out next season.
Okeke has already submitted an appeal, and according to Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson, that appeal was forwarded by the league office to the Conduct and Competition Committee for review.
Numerous schools, including Eastern Oregon, Arizona Christian and Montana Western reached out to Okeke following last season. Given his relationships with current and now former members of Tech’s basketball team – namely Sindou Diallo, Caleb Bellach and Sayer Patton – the Orediggers emerged as an intriguing landing spot for the 6-foot-7 forward.
Okeke said Tech also fits his academic ambitions as he looks to finish up his Financial Management and Accounting major and add a Computer Science minor.
“From the jump, as soon as the season ended, [Hiatt] reached out and we had plenty of conversations,” Okeke said. “Not really about basketball, but about life. That also drew me in. I felt like the personal connection with him was deeper than any other coach that was recruiting me.”
Hiatt described Okeke’s transfer as a rare circumstance and that everything aligned for the Orediggers to land his commitment.
Hiatt said he felt as if Tech had gathered all the necessary information regarding Okeke’s departure from Carroll and was comfortable moving forward. Hiatt also said Okeke was deserving of a second chance and that he paid a steep consequence for his actions.
“We have a very strong culture,” Hiatt said. “We have expectations. We’re a very disciplined program and we need individuals who are going to be able to be good fits. [Okeke] is an individual who has a great resume all the way through high school, AAU – through his time in the Frontier Conference. We felt comfortable with him being able to recover from a mistake that was made, one in which he’s made amends, and we’re going to all move forward.”
Okeke said he has been attending Tech open gyms since the season ended and building stronger relationships with his future teammates.
Just like at Carroll, Okeke will have to find his role with the Orediggers, but that shouldn’t take much time. Okeke was the Frontier’s co-Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.
He was well on his way to a career year with Carroll, one that had him on pace to break career numbers in points scored, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
“When he arrived in the Frontier, he was just a raw athlete,” Hiatt said. “Just a kid who ran up and down the floor effortlessly and played above the rim, and could really defend because he plays with such great effort. Over the past couple seasons, he’s really developed a lot more of a robust skill set. We’re excited about him because we believe we can take him to the next level from a skill set standpoint.”
Okeke described his time at Carroll as “great” and his transfer adds another layer to an already intense rivalry.
“I think [Carroll] offered everything that I wanted,” Okeke said. “I felt like this year was a good year for me as far as basketball. Obviously I wasn’t able to finish. I’ve had great experiences, I’ve met a lot of great people. It’s been a good three years. Like I said, I would’ve come back if I had the opportunity to.”
