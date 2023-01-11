HELENA — Consistency is, according to Carroll head men’s basketball coach Kurt Paulson, one of the biggest hurdles for freshmen to overcome.
Right now, as the Saints enter a weekend home stand with games against Providence (Thursday) and MSU-Northern (Saturday), Paulson has three freshmen playing regular minutes.
Isaiah Moore, a 6-foot-5 forward from Fairfield, California, leads that trio in scoring, averaging 8.8 points per game. Moore is fourth on Carroll’s roster in scoring following a 12-point game – his eighth 10-plus point outing of the season – against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
“He’s getting better and better as the season progresses,” Paulson said. “He’s kinda figuring out the strategy defensively and offensively. He can just do a lot for us.”
“Defensively, we can put him on point guards, we can put him on wings. On offense, he really rebounds for us. Very good 3-point shooter and he’s very efficient.”
Moore stroked a 3-pointer in the first half against Rocky to give Carroll a nine-point advantage. He later came up with a steal that led to free throws for Gui Pedra and was rewarded several possessions later with a break-away dunk.
“It’s fun,” Moore said. “I just enjoy my role trying to help the team win and just playing as hard as I can no matter what.”
Moore is shooting 58.1 percent (54-for-93) from the field. He doesn’t shoot threes much, but when he does, he’s averaging 50 percent.
Defense is, more than anything, what earns players under Paulson playing time.
Moore, like Carroll as a whole, has struggled defensively at times this season, but the Saints were able to limit Rocky to just 52 points. That’s the fewest a Carroll opponent has scored since Oct. 30 (90-44 win over SAIT).
With winter break still in effect at Carroll, the Saints have been taking advantage by squeezing multiple workouts in most days.
“Two workouts are really helping us, we’re definitely getting better as a unit,” Moore said. “Mainly defensively we’re building, I feel like.”
“It takes a lot of effort, a lot of energy [to play defense]. Sacrificing and helping one another, that’s the key. If you come with the mindset of wanting to help out on defense and playing as hard as you can, then good things will happen.”
Since Dec. 1, Moore is averaging 27.8 minutes per game. He’s played at least 28 minutes in each of the last four games and made his first career start on Dec. 19 against Menlo.
With senior Jonny Hillman, Carroll’s second-leading scorer, dealing with a knee injury, Moore’s minutes aren’t likely to decrease any time soon.
Hillman missed all four games at the Cactus Classic in Arizona before Christmas. He suited up against Montana Tech last week, started the game, and scored 15 points before exiting early after appearing to reinjure his knee.
Hillman missed Saturday’s game against Rocky.
Paulson said Hillman was day-to-day with his injury and that it was up to the trainers to determine if Hillman can play Thursday night against Providence.
“We’re gonna be safe with him and take it day-by-day,” Paulson said.
Derek Kramer, another freshman, made his fifth start of the season on Saturday, but played only eight minutes as Pedra, Moore and Murat Guzelocak filled in off the bench.
After halting its five-game losing streak, Carroll enters play 8-7 overall and 2-2 in Frontier Conference play.
The Argos are also 2-2 in league play as part of a four-team log jam for second in the conference standings.
Providence lost to No. 13-ranked Tech on Saturday, but beat Montana Western on the road Thursday. The Argos, under head coach Steve Keller, are led by Davien Harris-Williams (19 PPG) and Marcus Stephens (18 PPG).
Both Harris-Williams and Stephens have each started the last four games after not appearing in the team’s first 13 contests.
Kenny Curtis (14.5 PPG) Eric Milner (12.4 PPG), Jake Olsen (11.8 PPG) and Sam Vining (10.5 PPG) are all averaging double figures for Providence.
Tip off against the Argos is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday following the women’s game at 5 p.m.
Carroll then hosts MSU-Northern on Saturday with 2 and 4 p.m. tip offs.
The games can be streamed here.
