WHITEFISH — Carroll basketball players Jovan Sljivancanin and Dani Wagner swept the Frontier Conference's Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday.
Carroll's men's basketball team fell to Montana Tech 61-62 in the Frontier Conference championship Monday, while the will women play for the title Tuesday against Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The Saints beat MSU-Northern and Providence in the tournament semifinals to reach the championship.
The following is a media release from Carroll Athletics:
Jovan Sljivancanin has been voted as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Sljivancanin, a senior forward from Belgrade, Serbia, put on a show in the No. 8 Saints’ 71-63 conference semifinal victory over MSU-Northern to help his team punch their ticket to Monday’s Frontier Conference Championship game. He scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out four assists.
Carroll will face off with No. 14 Montana Tech at the PE Center Monday Night at 7 p.m. for all the marbles. Watch the game on the Fighting Saints Network, brought to you by Point S Tire and Auto Service. You can listen to it on Rewind 94.9 FM or online at KCAP.com.
Danielle Wagner has been named as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Wagner, a senior guard from Havre, averaged 14 points per game this week including an 18-point game against Providence in the Frontier Conference semifinals.
The 11th-ranked Saints knocked off MSU-Northern and Providence on their way to the Frontier Conference Championship game tomorrow night at Rocky Mountain College. The Saints and Battlin' Bears will tip off at 7 p.m. for all the marbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.