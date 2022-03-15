HELENA — Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin has been named to the 2022 Bevo Francis top-25 watch list. The watch list was released by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee on Tuesday and includes players from the NAIA, NCAA Division II and III, USCAA and NCCAA for the 2021-22 season.
Sljivancanin was originally selected to the award’s top-100 watch list and made the first and second of several cuts that are designed to create finalists before the winner is announced later this year.
Sljivancanin is the only Frontier Conference player to appear on the watch list.
According to smallcollegebasketball.com, the Bevo Francis Award is “presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.”
The award is named after Clarence “Bevo” Francis. During his first season at Rio Grande College in 1952-53, Francis averaged 50.1 points per game, a performance that included a 116-point game. The award has had five prior winners and was not presented in 2021.
Sljivancanin averaged 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during his senior season. The senior from Belgrade, Serbia, logged 20 double-doubles in 31 games and finished the year 60 points short of surpassing the 2,000-point plateau in his collegiate career.
Earlier this season, Sljivancanin recorded his 1,000th career rebound and 250th career assist, pushing him past the 1,500-1,000-250 plateau. He also picked up his 50th career double-double with a 21-point, 15-rebound effort on Feb. 12 against Rocky Mountain College.
Sljivancanin is a two-time All-American after being selected to the second team as a junior. He was tabbed the Frontier Conference’s Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season and garnered first-team all-conference honors.
Carroll finished its season with a 29-5 record after falling to Jamestown (N.D.) in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 32 on Saturday. Earlier this season, the Saints claimed a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title and advanced to the league’s tournament championship game.
Sljivancanin missed Carroll’s final two games with an injury.
Finalists for the Bevo Francis Award will be announced on April 2 and the winner on April 4.
The complete watch list can be viewed here.
