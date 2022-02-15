HELENA — Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin has been named to the 2022 Bevo Francis top-50 watch list. The watch list was released by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee and includes players from the NAIA, NCAA Division II and III, USCAA and NCCAA for the 2021-22 season.
Sljivancanin was originally selected to the award’s top-100 watch list and made the first of several cuts that are designed to create finalists before the winner is announced later this year.
Sljivancanin is the only Frontier Conference player to appear on the watch list.
According to smallcollegebasketball.com, the Bevo Francis Award is “presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.”
The award is named after Clarence “Bevo” Francis. During his first season at Rio Grande College in 1952-53, Francis averaged 50.1 points per game, a performance that included a 116-point game. The award has had five prior winners and was not presented in 2021.
Sljivancanin is averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Saints heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale against Providence. The senior from Belgrade, Serbia, has logged 18 double-doubles in 28 games and is just 118 points away from surpassing the 2,000-point plateau in his collegiate career.
Earlier this season, Sljivancanin recorded his 1,000th career rebound and 250th career assist, pushing him past the 1,500-1,000-250 plateau. He also picked up his 50th career double-double with a 21-point, 15-rebound effort on Saturday against Rocky Mountain College.
Sljivancanin is a two-time All-American after being selected to the second team as a junior. He was first team All-Conference last season and was tabbed the Frontier Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
Carroll is currently 26-3 on the season and tied with Montana Tech atop the Frontier Conference standings. With a win on Thursday, the Saints would claim at least a share of the league’s regular-season title for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Bevo Francis Award watch list will be trimmed from 50 players to 25 on March 15. Finalists will be announced on April 2 and the winner on April 4.
The complete watch list can be viewed here.
