HELENA — Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin has been named to the 2022 Bevo Francis top-100 watch list. The watch list was released by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee and includes players from the NAIA, NCAA Division II and III, USCAA and NCCAA for the 2021-22 season.
According to smallcollegebasketball.com, the Bevo Francis Award is “presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.”
The award was created in 2015, according to a release from the NCAA, and is named after Clarence “Bevo” Francis. During his first season at Rio Grande College in 1952-53, Francis averaged 50.1 points per game, a performance that included a 116-point game.
Sljivancanin is averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and three assists per game for the Saints heading into Saturday’s matchup with Montana State Northern. The senior from Belgrade, Serbia, has logged 14 double-doubles in 19 games and most recently surpassed 1,700 points scored in his career at Carroll.
Earlier this season, Sljivancanin recorded his 1,000th career rebound and 250th career assist, pushing him past the 1,500-1,000-250 plateau.
Sljivancanin is a two-time All-American after being selected to the second team as a junior. He was first team All-Conference last season and was tabbed the Frontier Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
The Bevo Francis Award watch list will be trimmed from 100 players to 50 on Feb. 15 and again to 25 players on March 15. Finalists will be announced on April 2 and the winner on April 4.
The complete watch list can be viewed here.
