HELENA — If there was a Mt. Rushmore for Carroll College men’s basketball players, a strong case could be made for Jovan Sljivancanin’s inclusion.
After a four-year career that included three All-Conference and All-America selections, Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors, and nearly 2,000 points scored, Sljivancanin will pursue opportunities to play overseas.
“It came down to what I thought was the best for me and what was the right move to make at this point,” Sljivancanin said. “After thinking about it and talking to family, I realized it was best for me to continue playing professionally even though I had another year of college.”
Sljivancanin will forgo his fifth year (COVID year) of collegiate eligibility.
He is currently on a free agent list available to various European basketball leagues and has already put together a highlight tape for teams to view. Sljivancanin’s uncle is a basketball agent and has assisted with the process of making his name known.
“His agency is working on finding me a spot,” Sljivancanin said. “The season is still going on, so it’s still a little early for me to sign with a team. Once the season is over and the teams are more free – I bet I’ll know in the next month or so where I’ll play.”
Sljivancanin departs Carroll fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,940 career points. A career year that saw the senior average 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game netted him league player-of-the-year honors, and first team All-Conference and All-America accolades.
Sljivancanin became just the fifth Carroll men’s basketball player to earn first-team All-American status, joining J.D. Solomon, Zach Taylor, Ryan Imhoff and Match Burnham.
“It’ll be exciting to see where he can get a contract and play overseas,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He’s ready for it. It was a great four years for him at Carroll. Very exciting player to watch. I know the Carroll fans will miss him and so will I.”
In 127 career games, Sljivancanin racked up 52 double-doubles, meaning he scored at least 10 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 41 percent of his collegiate games. Sljivancanin totaled 1,146 career rebounds (806 defensive, 340 offensive) and shot 47.2 percent from the field.
For his career, Sljivancanin averaged 15.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
“He’s for sure the best rebounder that’s ever played at Carroll, that’s without a doubt,” Paulson said. “He was like 20 and 10 a lot and then he could also pass. Then you throw in all the rebounding and he’s such a well–rounded player. I’m not sure if Carroll will ever see a guy that well rounded again, unfortunately.”
Sljivancanin said he was always leaning toward leaving Carroll after his fourth year, but that returning and exercising that extra eligibility was always in the back of his mind.
Sljivancanin’s senior season did not end the way he wanted. Carroll fell to Montana Tech in the Frontier Tournament Championship game on a last-second shot, and before the NAIA National Tournament began, Sljivancanin tore his meniscus in practice and missed the Saints’ two playoff contests.
That made returning slightly more appealing, but when fellow senior Shamrock Campbell elected to transfer for his fifth year, Sljivancanin decided to chase his professional dream instead.
“At the end of the day, I just thought that life’s gotta move on and I did what I did at Carroll,” Sljivancanin said. “I think I had a great career and I just wanna continue improving on another level.”
The clock is also ticking. Sljivancanin said he wants to have time, while he’s at his physical peak, to build his career and try to make some money.
“Playing basketball, playing any sport, you don’t have forever,” Sljivancanin said. “Once you get to a certain age, your body starts giving up. There’s a time limitation, which also played a role in my decision. I just don’t have forever. I’m already almost in my mid-20s so I gotta start building that professional career, that will take time to build, if I want to reach that top level.”
Sljivancanin played in four Frontier Tournament Championship games during his Carroll career. He helped the Saints win two regular-season titles and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament all four seasons.
He was on the team that made history as the first Carroll basketball team to play in a national championship game and led the Saints to a quarterfinal appearance as a junior.
Sljivancanin was selected to the 2022 Bevo Francis Award Top-25 Watch List as one of the best small college basketball players in the nation. He also helped Paulson win his 100th game as Carroll’s head coach in just 128 total contests, making him the fastest Saints coach to reach that milestone in program history.
In Sljivancanin’s four seasons with the Saints, Carroll averaged better than 25 wins per season.
“Tons of wins. My four years here, we’ve had so many wins. I’m super proud of that,” Sljivancanin said. “There hasn’t been one [down] year. Every season was something to be proud of and we had success. That says a lot about our coaching staff and me and my teammates who bought in from day one each year…
“Carroll has been the best place for me. I don’t think I could’ve picked a better place for me to spend my four years playing basketball.”
Sljivancanin, who is originally from Belgrade, Serbia, first came to the United State as a teenager to chase a basketball career and college degree. Paulson recruited Sljivancanin on the AAU circuit in Las Vegas after higher-level programs passed on the 6-foot-5 forward.
Four years later, Sljivancanin has cemented himself as one of the best Carroll men’s basketball players to step foot inside the PE Center.
“It’s been one of the best rides for me, honestly,” Sljivancanin said of his time at Carroll. “It changed me a lot. I came and left as a different player, in a positive way. Basketball has been the funnest part and I enjoyed every season, every day, every game. I made so many friends, which is the best part about being here…
“I wanted to leave a mark and do great things here. I think I did that and I’m super thankful for everyone who supported me.”
Sljivancanin said his knee has fully recovered from surgery and that he is able to run without pain.
He will be recognized as a Carroll graduate at commencement on Saturday, but still has two summer classes to take before he finishes his business degree.
Once he wraps that up, Sljivancanin said he will return to Las Vegas to reconnect with his high school coaches and friends while living with a cousin. After that and hopefully with a contract in his back-pocket – probably sometime in July – Sljivancanin will either fly home or jump head-first into his professional basketball career.
