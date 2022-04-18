HELENA — Kamden Hilborn, a standout at Helena High and three-year starter for Carroll’s women’s basketball team, will return for her fifth season of collegiate eligibility. Her decision to exercise that extra year, which was granted by the NAIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was officially announced by the team’s social media account on Monday.
Hilborn enjoyed a career year this past season. She started all 35 games for Carroll at point guard and helped lead the Saints to a 27-8 record and NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 appearance.
“Last year when we found out that we would get an extra year of eligibility, I had a lot of discussions with my family, coach Sayers and just within myself thinking about what my plan would be and whether I would graduate this year or not,” Hilborn said. “At the time, I was also going through a shift in my plan for graduate school. I’m pre-dental now, so it really worked out pretty nicely because, in my heart, I didn’t feel like I was going to be ready to be done with basketball.”
Hilborn averaged a career-best 4.7 assists per game to go along with 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. Hilborn finished 10th in the NAIA with 166 assists last season and ranked fifth in the nation with a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Hilborn said that coming back was never really a question in her mind if she was given the opportunity. She has added some classes to make her application to dental school stronger and rearranged others to remain on scholarship as she continues working toward a Health Science degree that she hopes to finish next spring.
Hilborn established new single-game career-highs in assists twice during the 2021-22 season, once on Feb. 5 against Montana Western (11) and again on March 17 against Morningside in the National Tournament Round of 16 after dishing out 13 assists.
The Clancy native has been part of two regular-season championships and one Frontier Conference Tournament Championship during her time in purple and gold. Hilborn was recently named to the Frontier’s All-Defensive Team after logging 42 steals last season.
“It gives us a ton of stability,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said of Hilborn’s return. “She’s somebody who runs the show, on both ends of the floor, for us. The ball starts in her hands and I put a lot of faith and trust in her. There’s a lot of times where she’s making the play call…We talk a little bit about what we wanna run and then she kinda takes it from there. Then, she’s obviously a high-level defender.”
Hilborn transferred to Carroll following a season with Montana State in which she appeared in 26 games off the bench.
During her prep career, Hilborn helped Helena High’s basketball team win two Class AA State Championships. She contributed to five total state championships and was an All-State selection nine times as a three-sport athlete.
Carroll is freshly removed from a season that saw it post an 11-4 record in conference play and appear in the Frontier Tournament Championship game. The Saints, as an at-large bid, advanced through the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, beating Lindsey Wilson and Loyola (La.), before falling to Morningside in the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
“It doesn’t really feel like I’ve been [at Carroll] that long,” Hilborn said. “I would feel like I maybe had some unfinished business or maybe some regrets if I capped it off with this season, even though it was a great year and we had a great run. I just feel like I have more to give and I’m not ready to let go of that yet…I just think in my heart I have more to give to the team and I think that we can have another great year.”
Hilborn is the most recent Carroll women’s basketball player to exercise her additional year of eligibility. Dani Wagner, Christine Denny, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen all elected to return for their final year last off-season. All four participated in their final season during the 2021-22 campaign.
Hilborn’s return now provides her the opportunity to have a more traditional senior season and to step into even more of a leadership role for one final year on the hardwood.
“As a team, we’ve had great players and we still have great players,” Hilborn said. “I think people are kind of expecting some sort of drop off, but I think in our minds we know the kind of players we still have around and the capability that all of us have. I think for us we’re trying to step up the game and continue the great success of our program and hopefully one up it and make it better, even.”
Hilborn, who also participates in hurdles and pole vault for Carroll’s track and field team, plans to compete in the Saints’ home meet on Friday.
