AZUSA, Calif. — For the third time in two seasons, Carroll’s Lee Walburn broke the Saints’ program record in the decathlon. Walburn completed the feat at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday after amassing 7,156 points in the 10-discipline event over two days to finish third in Group B.
“He did a great job, and the cool part is, there’s a lot to improve on,” Saints head track and field coach Harry Clark said. “There’s a lot more points to be had. It was a good first time out against this big competition, seeing all these big schools…I thought he did a really good job.”
According to current results available on TFRRS.org, Walburn’s 7,156-point performance would place him first in the NAIA, well within the top-16 marks that qualify for the national championship meet in May. Walburn is also the only NAIA men’s track and field athlete to, at least for now, eclipse the 7,000-point plateau this season.
“I just was just kinda shocked that the score ended up being a PR because everything had felt sub-par, but it all added up,” Walburn said. “I’m just excited because it’s the first [decathlon] of the year. It was so fun to compete against all these amazing [NCAA] Division I athletes and be a part of it. Even though I didn’t feel like I [performed to] the best of my abilities, I was still able, when things didn’t go well, to put together a good score.”
Walburn is the reigning NAIA National Champion in the decathlon. He racked up 7,095 points at the outdoor nationals last season and finished second in the heptathlon during the indoor season earlier this year with a score that approached 5,400 points.
Walburn set one overall personal record and two outdoor records during the two-day event in California. His 50.27-second effort in the 400-meter dash netted Walburn a sixth-place finish in his group and 802 points. A 13.17-meter (43’ 2.5”) attempt in the shot put and 4.35-meter (14’ 3.25”) result in the pole vault each earned Walburn top-four finishes and bested any of his previous outdoor performances in those events.
Walburn won the discus throw in his group on Thursday with a 40.82-meter (133’ 11”) distance. He finished second in the javelin with a throw that eclipsed 56 meters (183’ 10”) and ended the decathlon with a time of 4:35.25 in the 1500-meter run.
The Carroll sophomore was the lone NAIA athlete to participate in Group B at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Walburn competed against competition from Oregon, Iowa State and North Dakota State, as well as against athletes from NCAA Division II institutions.
“It was kinda like a dream come true,” Walburn said. “It was so fun and so rewarding. The decathlon is an amazing event because you get to connect and meet these people and find out a bit about who they are…I had some great conversations with them during the down time while you’re competing in-between events or waiting for people to pole vault…Just being around these guys in this environment was just incredible.”
Walburn’s attention now turns to the Trudnowski Open, Carroll’s home meet, next week. He plans to complete another, albeit scaled back (attempts-wise), decathlon on Thursday and Friday.
The Frontier Conference Championships are scheduled for April 26-27 in Great Falls.
“I have to do a decathlon next week,” Walburn said. “It’s a quick turnaround. Try to get the body to heal and rest. [I’m] doing that one to work on some events, have a good time, and try to get teammate Brett [Glaser] to qualify. That’s our next goal.”
For Walburn's complete decathlon results, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.